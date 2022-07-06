PROFILE: Brick Street Royalty

We warned you it was coming: a substantial rebrand and makeover of Flour + Water Pizzeria, the Mission restaurant that, until earlier this year, was part of the ever-growing Flour + Water Hospitality Group empire. Well, now it’s ready to roll. Starting today, July 6, diners and drinkers can step inside the new Yellow Moto Pizzeria, with its redesigned space on the prominent corner of Valencia and 18th streets. Owner David White, one of the original partners behind Flour + Water, says he hopes the new look will create a more casual place for the neighborhood to grab a pizza and a cocktail. “It’s really beautiful,” he says of the fresh design. “It really livens the space, which is our goal — that it would be a very fun, tongue-in-cheek, not serious experience.”

