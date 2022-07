She was born November 8, 1942 in Rochester, PA, the daughter of the late George Dewey and Roberta “Tiny” M. (Thompson) Gardner. Ruth was a graduate of Moniteau and the Butler Hospital X-ray technician training. She had worked at various medical offices in Butler. Ruth attended and was very active at the Thorn Creek United Methodist Church for over fifty years. Her joy in life was spending time with her family.

BUTLER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO