Star Wars: Ahsoka will be a “stand-alone chapter”

By Emma-Jane Betts
thedigitalfix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince appearing in the animated series Clone Wars and Rebels, Ahsoka has become one of the most beloved Star Wars characters in a galaxy far, far away. However, her upcoming live-action Disney Plus series won’t be a convoluted call back to her past, instead offering fans a new viewing...

TVLine

Star Wars Vet Says Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale Cameo Was Out of 'Respect for George Lucas — Plus, Ewan Is a Pal'

Click here to read the full article. The following contains a casting spoiler from the Obi-Wan Kenobi season finale on Disney+. From early on in the first episode, Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s title character was seen trying to commune with Qui-Gon Jinn, the Jedi Master under whom he trained as in the first prequel trilogy movie, Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace. But to no avail. Until, that is, Obi-Wan had clashed not once but twice again with Darth Vader aka his onetime padawan Anakin Skywalker, and arrived at a bit of bittersweet closure following their second lightsaber duel within the Disney+...
TheWrap

Taika Waititi Says He Asked Natalie Portman If She Ever Wanted to Be in ‘Star Wars': ‘I Forgot About Those Ones!’

Taika Waititi may be headed to a galaxy far, far away — or at least, a different galaxy than the Marvel one we’ve seen him in so far — but that doesn’t mean he remembers everything about “Star Wars.” In fact, he totally forgot that his “Thor: Love and Thunder” co-star Natalie Portman was in the prequels — and accidentally told her so.
ComicBook

Star Wars: Hayden Christensen Reacts to Samuel L. Jackson's Mace Windu Claims

Hayden Christensen may have had a hand in Samuel L. Jackson's Star Wars death, but the Darth Vader actor agrees with fan theories Mace Windu did not die. Anakin Skywalker (Christensen) pledges himself to the dark side teachings of the Sith Lord Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, severing Windu's hand before Darth Sidious seemingly throws the electrocuted Mace to his death. But Jackson has argued that the powerful Jedi Master is still alive, recently telling MTV News, "There's a huge history of people with one hand returning in Star Wars."
Decider.com

Is ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Streaming On Disney+, HBO Max or Netflix?

Everybody’s favorite Norse god is back in Thor: Love and Thunder, which opens in theaters this weekend. Starring Chris Hemsworth as Thor himself, this will be the fourth standalone Thor film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Taika Waititi, who helmed the most recent Thor: Ragnarok film, is back once again to direct, with a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. And Waititi isn’t the only one who’s back—Natalie Portman is returning to reprise her role from the first Thor movie. Only this time, Jane has a hammer, too.
thedigitalfix.com

Christian Bale was mocked when he accepted Nolan’s Batman movies

Christopher Nolan’s Batman movies are by far some of the best entries in the DCEU, and the comic book movie world itself for that matter, with The Dark Knight in particular even being considered one of the best movies of all time, period. But, when Christian Bale first stepped into the role of Bruce Wayne, there were people who laughed at what he and Nolan were looking to achieve with their take on the Caped Crusader.
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder's Natalie Portman Offered New Star Wars Role

Taika Waititi has got to be one of Hollywood's busiest filmmakers right now and after his involvement in Pixar's Lightyear, the director is now turning his attention to Marvel Studios' fourth Thor film which is set to premiere this Friday. And lest we forget his Star Wars project that has piqued the interest and curiosity of fans since it was announced in late 2020.
Digital Trends

Moonhaven review: A promising sci-fi mystery

Moonhaven begins, like so many mysteries before it, with a murder. The violent act in question effectively kick-starts the series’ story, but Moonhaven doesn’t waste much time drawing out the mysteries of its opening killing. In fact, in the second scene of the Moonhaven pilot, not only has the victim’s identity been discovered by the proper authorities, but so has her killer’s. The series resolves many of the questions surrounding its inciting incident at a surprisingly brisk pace that its otherwise exposition-heavy pilot episode fails to maintain.
Herbie J Pilato

Why the Original "Star Trek" TV Series is the Best One

Upon viewing the opening sequence of any random episode of the original 1960s StarTrek television series, such as, “Miri” or “Metamorphosis,” the viewer immediately knows what to expect: an entertaining ride. The story and action are set up in the tease, and boom — the theme music commences and the segment begins to boil. The crew of the Enterprise begins a quest to some mystic or fantastic world. They receive a distress signal, or their journey is disrupted by an alien force that we’re certain at one point will zap at least one of the crew members across the planet’s surface with a resounding bolt.
IndieWire

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Takes a Hammer to Marvel’s Green Screen Problems

With “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Marvel entered the volume for the first time, courtesy of ILM’s game-changing StageCraft platform. Developed for the Emmy-winning “The Mandalorian” and used most recently for “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “The Book of Boba Fett,” and the noirish Gotham cityscapes of “The Batman,” StageCraft gives Marvel a valuable virtual production tool. The industry leader in VFX-heavy, franchise moviemaking now has experience in shooting actors against immense LED panels displaying virtual sets in real time, reducing reliance on the more traditional but less effective green screen process in favor of a more effective, efficient, and faster workflow.
Slate

Chris Pratt’s New Show Is a Right-Wing Fantasy, but That’s Not the Worst Part

This article contains spoilers for The Terminal List. The Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt as James Reece, a badass SEAL with a recently-diagnosed brain tumor whose entire team was just killed in a suspicious operation gone wrong, is a visually murky, exceedingly grim revenge story, catnip for people who like to see these kinds of operators let loose on the world. As James Reece’s creator Jack Carr—himself a former SEAL with just the kind of bearded, gun-slinging author photo that you’d expect—described the story in the preface to the first book in his Terminal List series: “It is about what could happen when societal norms, laws, regulations, morals, and ethics give way for a man of extraordinary capability, hardened by war, and set on a course of reckoning; a man who is, for all practical purposes, already dead.” The answer to that question will not surprise you: That man, played drawn and weary by a grey-faced Pratt, travels far and wide, a motley crew of allies in tow, to interrogate and then murder gang members, lawyers, financiers, and military personnel in a variety of creative ways. The conspiracy that killed his team gets revealed by bloodshed, and plenty of it.
NME

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ ranked as one of Marvel’s worst films following early reviews

Thor: Love And Thunder has received underwhelming reviews from critics, becoming one of the worst-rated films in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Taika Waititi-directed sequel, which sees Chris Hemsworth star alongside Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, currently holds a rating of 71 per cent on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, placing it just above The Incredible Hulk (67 per cent) and by Thor: The Dark World (66 per cent). Eternals remains the lowest rated film of the MCU, amassing a rotten score of 47 per cent.
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video Cancels Sci-Fi Series After One Season

Amazon Prime Video has canceled its freshman sci-fi series Night Sky, according to a report by Deadline. Sources at the streamer said that Night Sky did not reach the viewership goals Amazon Studios and Legendary Television had in mind for it. The cancellation comes about a month and a half after the season premiered.
epicstream.com

Black Panther 2's Namor Actor Breaks Silence on Leaked Images of His MCU Character

2022 finally marks the live-action arrival of Namor the Submariner and it's evident that Marvel Studios has huge plans for the beloved character. In case you didn't know, Namor is set to make his debut MCU appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and his involvement in the film is already causing a ton of buzz in the fandom.
ScreenCrush

12 Marvel Heroes That Can Never Appear in the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is already bigger than any reasonable Marvel fan could have ever imagined it would get just a decade ago. Obscure Marvel heroes like Shang-Chi and the Guardians of the Galaxy have gotten their own movies; even less-known characters have shown up in other films and TV shows. Be honest: Did you ever think you might see a live-action version of Black Knight? Of Man-Ape? Of Taserface?!? Of course not! It’s gotten to the point where it sometimes seems like any Marvel character could show up in anything at any time.
TheStreet

A Beloved Disney Film May Soon Have a Sequel

The novelist and screenwriter William Goldman was famous for a great many things, including the single greatest summation of the movie business ever uttered: “Nobody knows anything...... Not one person in the entire motion picture field knows for a certainty what's going to work. Every time out it's a guess and, if you're lucky, an educated one.”
thedigitalfix.com

Disney cut Commander Cody from Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi featured plenty of cameos from a few of our favourite Star Wars characters. Perhaps unsurprisingly, though, more Star Wars cameos were planned for the TV series, but Disney stepped in and cut a fan favourite from the series before shooting even began. Stuart Beatie, who helped write Obi-Wan...
ComicBook

Stranger Things: Metallica Shuts Down Fan For Trying to Gatekeep "Master of Puppets"

The fourth season of Stranger Things featured some great storytelling with lots of terror and excitement, but one of the most talk-about things this season has been the soundtrack. Kate Bush's 1985 song "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" shot up the music charts thanks to Stranger Things and earned the musician millions in royalties. The season also featured an epic Metallica moment when Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played "Master of Puppets" in order to distract the demobats in the Upside Down. Metallica has since reacted to the moment, and recently shut down a fan for trying to gatekeep their music.
