MetroNews This Morning 7-6-22

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police have a new set of members ready to work following graduation. The graduation ceremony for the 70th Cadet Class was held Friday at the West Virginia State Culture Center and featured 26 individuals. “This class we have here is a tight,...
Abortion rights supporters rallied and marched at West Virginia’s Capitol on a rainy Saturday afternoon as speakers urged political action. “Come on West Virginia, we’re angry. Come on West Virginia, it is our freedom on the line,” said state Delegate Danielle Walker, who is also vice-chairwoman of the West Virginia Democratic Party.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — No new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in West Virginia from Wednesday to Thursday, according to state officials. The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported the same total amount of deaths since the pandemic began at 7,069 in Thursday’s report. There are currently...
Supporters of abortion rights will gather in Charleston this weekend. Meanwhile, an injunction hearing over a legal challenge to West Virginia’s revived law that makes abortion a felony has been set for July 18 before Kanawha Circuit Judge Tera Salango. And there’s little public sign so far of what...
We’ll provide updates here about how West Virginia is dealing with the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. State officials have directed members of the public to a landing page dedicated to information about coronavirus in West Virginia. Additional information can be found at CDC’s Situation Summary or at DHHR’s...
GLOSTER, Miss. — A West Virginia sailor who died during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor will be buried Saturday in his home state of Mississippi. Seaman 1st Class John Russell Melton was 23 years old when he was killed on the USS West Virginia. Melton’s niece...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the West Virginia National Guard’s longest federal mission ended last week when the COVID-19 response transitioned from federal to state-level, officials are reflecting on the past two plus years dealing with COVID-19 and what is ahead. The West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) was first...
Everybody wants a tax cut, but which tax and in what order?. Gov. Jim Justice has proposed a 10 percent income tax cut to be considered in a special session straight ahead. Senate President Craig Blair says his Republican caucus is likely to favor an income tax cut — but probably not ahead of the property tax cut that’s been in discussions for months.
Comments / 0