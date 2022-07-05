ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Council Approves ‘Katy Depot – Liberty Park Connect Project’

By Randy Kirby
 2 days ago
Three City employees were recognized for between 10 and 20 years of service to Sedalia Tuesday night at the start of July's first Council meeting at the Municipal Building, 2nd and Osage. Equipment Operator Nickolaus Smith has served for 20 years in the Sanitation Department. City Planner and Downtown...

Sedalia, MO
