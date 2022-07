This weekend, Dereck Chisora takes on Kubrat Pulev in a rematch nobody really needed and nobody really wanted. Yes, they might be wildcards out of the ring and provide some promotional highlights for the reels selling the fight before they meet at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night, but Pulev decisively won their first fight six years ago and Chisora is coming off a run of three straight defeats, albeit showing he’s got something left in all of the losses. Pulev has boxed twice in three years, including a defeat to Anthony Joshua.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO