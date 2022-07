(Omaha) A Flood Advisory is in effect until 8:00 a.m. for portions of Pottawattamie County. Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms.

Minor flooding is possible in the advisory area, including; eastern Council Bluffs, Oakland, Treynor, Carson, Macedonia, Council Bluffs Airport, and Old Town Park.

Radar estimates between one and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.