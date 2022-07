According to the period tracking app Flo, Santiago Mayer is a woman in Texas. But in reality, he’s a cisgender man who wants “cause chaos” in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs. On June 26, soon after the Dobbs decision was released, Mayer tweeted about his plan to create false data and make it harder for law enforcement to identify people who may have had abortions. One of many digital privacy hacks people are trading back and forth on Twitter, the thread went viral, with about 200,000 likes and 15,000 retweets.

