CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — A family is searching for answers after their loved one died in a crash that killed three people last month. Indiana State Police say first responders were called to a head-on collision between two vehicles at 9:47 p.m. on June 25on Indiana 3, just north of Charlestown. When deputies got to the scene, there was a car in a ditch fully engulfed in flames. ISP says that vehicle went left of center and slammed head-on into another car.

CHARLESTOWN, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO