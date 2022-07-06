ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

8 National Parks In Montana

By Danielle Strayer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith nicknames including ‘The Last Best Place’ and ‘Big Sky Country’, it should come as no surprise that Montana has some of the finest landscapes in the United States. Uninterrupted prairies, endless plains, otherworldly geothermal features, remote glacier lakes, and staggering mountains make up the national parks of Montana, and with...

TheDailyBeast

Woman, 71, Becomes Second Tourist in a Week to be Gored by a Bison at Yellowstone

It’s becoming an epidemic—a tourist was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park for the second time this week. The 71-year-old woman and her daughter were walking to their car at Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake on Wednesday when they accidentally came across the bull, which then charged at them. The victim, from Pennsylvania, was taken to West Park Hospital in Cody, Wyoming, to treat non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the attack. On Tuesday, a Colorado man was also hospitalized after being gored by a bison near Yellowstone’s Giant Geyser. A video of that attack shows the man being ragdolled by the animal after his group failed to run away after an initial close call. Earlier, a woman was gored in May near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin. “Though bison are generally more intent on grazing, mother bison are extremely protective of their calves in spring and bulls can be more aggressive in July and August during the rut when they are competing for the attention of females,” Dennis Jorgensen, the bison program manager at World Wildlife Fund, told ABC News after the latest attack.
CODY, WY
Fox News

Yellowstone peak renamed: Old name 'offensive,' park service says

The National Park Service announced last week that Yellowstone National Park's Mount Doane would be renamed First Peoples Mountain. The agency said Thursday the change was taken to remove an "offensive name" from America's first national park. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names voted unanimously, 15-0, affirming the decision. The...
LIFESTYLE
Idaho Capital Sun

Biden administration approves $9M for sagebrush projects in Idaho, across the West

The federal government has committed to spending nearly $1 million on six projects designed to protect and restore sagebrush habitat in Idaho.  Earlier this month, Department of Interior and Biden administration officials announced they are spending more than $9 million per year over the next five years on sagebrush habitat projects affecting Idaho and seven […] The post Biden administration approves $9M for sagebrush projects in Idaho, across the West appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
The Weather Channel

Here's What Yellowstone National Park Looked Like Before and After This Week's Floods

Before-and-after satellite images taken by Maxar Technologies show the difference in topography before this week's record-breaking flood and after. The Yellowstone River appears an icy blue in photographs taken in March, just months before the river swelled to more than 2 feet beyond its previous record height. In photos from this week, the river is a muddy brown, and upon close inspection, it's clear where the river's turns have changed slightly and where river banks have eroded due to the recent flooding. Other satellite images show washed out roads near the park.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone River Flooding Sweeps Away Entire Bridge at Yellowstone National Park

While the flooding continues in Yellowstone National Park, more videos are surfacing that demonstrate the sheer force and damage of the water. Among the recent videos gaining traction online is one from bystander Ryan Schrope. The witness captured a bridge collapse with the power of the raging river below. Following the incident, he posted an incredible and terrifying video on his Instagram, which quickly caught a lot of attention.
ACCIDENTS
Robb Report

This Sprawling $35 Million Jackson Hole Ranch Is Wyoming’s Priciest Property

Click here to read the full article. On the hunt for an epic parcel? Wyoming has you covered. A ranch in Jackson Hole with a whopping 233 acres of land just hit the market for $35 million. That makes it the most expensive listing in the state, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Neighboring the Snake River and Grand Teton National Park, the sprawling property affords magnificent views of the Teton and Gros Ventre mountains. The land offers two separate residences, too. The main farmhouse comprises five bedrooms and six baths. Built in 2001, the 4,800-square-foot abode features local river rocks...
WYOMING STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Shares 4th of July Post From ‘Montana Silversmiths Bunkhouse’

On Monday night, Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith shared a series of photos on social media from an event he attended in Montana on the Fourth of July. Smith was a special guest at a rodeo event put together by the Montana Silversmiths. In his post, Smith is seen talking and posing with fans who wanted their picture taken with the Yellowstone actor.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Tourists head to Montana, and state park visits are steady, but some communities hurt

The tourism season in Montana started with a clobbering. Flooding in Yellowstone National Park and neighboring communities. Avalanches and a still-not-fully-open Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park. Inflation, of course, plus high fuel prices. “It’s one hit after another, isn’t it?” said Barbara Neilan, executive director of Destination Missoula, the...
MONTANA STATE
Salon

“Nobody will say where he is”: Montana Gov. Gianforte slammed for disappearing amid historic floods

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On June 14 and 15, flooding was so severe in Yellowstone National Park — which is mostly in northwestern Wyoming but extends into parts of Montana and Idaho — that miles of roads were wiped out. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, who declared a statewide disaster, is drawing a great deal of criticism for being out of the country during the flooding.
