Wisconsin State

Seeking freedom: Wisconsin's role in the Underground Railroad and abolitionist movement

wpr.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but the records we do have show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the...

www.wpr.org

spmetrowire.com

County: watch out for wild parsnip

Wild parsnip is growing like crazy. Also known by its scientific name, Pastinaca sativa, wild parsnip is an invasive member of the carrot family, and the spread continues, unmanaged, throughout Wisconsin, according to an agricultural expert at UW-Extension. Ken Schroeder, an agricultural agent with UW-Extension in Portage Co., said the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

WI Wildlife Advocate: Bear Hounding, Baiting Unethical

Over the next several weeks, Wisconsin’s bear hunters will be training their hounds on free-roaming black bears in preparation for this fall’s bear-hunting season. Wisconsin’s bear-hounding season goes from mid-September to mid-October, but the bearhound training period starts in July and runs through August. During training and the main hounding season, hunters use bait to attract bears.
WISCONSIN STATE
american-rails.com

Wisconsin Scenic Train Rides

Wisconsin's history with the iron horse began prior to 1850. During the next half-century thousands of miles of railroads were built to reach major cities like Milwaukee and Green Bay while many more were constructed to serve other purposes. In this book, "The Routledge Historical Atlas Of The American Railroads,"...
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Int’l. Coca-Cola Convention returns to Wisconsin after more than a decade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a refreshing day in Green Bay on Saturday thanks to the 48th annual Coca-Cola Convention. The international convention, which typically takes place in a different state each year, welcomes Coca-Cola collectors from all over the world with one thing in common: their love for the beverage.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin’s only free ferry reopens after brief closure

(WFRV) – After briefly suspending its services earlier this week, the Merrimac Ferry is back in operation, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT officials announced Saturday that the ferry, which crosses the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Columbia counties is back up and running after it shut down on Tuesday for mechanical repairs.
WISCONSIN STATE
adventuremomblog.com

Family Fun at Jellystone Park Camp Resort in Caledonia, WI

We enjoyed a wonderful stay at Jellystone Park Camp Resort Caledonia in Wisconsin. Our family enjoyed the perfect mix of outdoor activities and relaxation. You’ll find plenty of things to do at Jellystone Park Camp Resort for families ranging from toddlers to teens. Thanks again to GoRving and Jellystone...
CALEDONIA, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

Local Farmer Pleased with Crop Progress So Far

An article found at brownfieldagnews.com dated July 8 provided this hopeful report from Luke Goessling on the current state of farming in our area:. “A southern Wisconsin farmer says crops look good despite a dry stretch of weather. Luke Goessling grows corn and soybeans in the Whitewater area, about 20...
WHITEWATER, WI
wgnradio.com

Wisconsin ‘Breaks Out the Bandido’ for Slinger Nationals at The Stillery with Peter Kotsakis

Live from one of Wisconsin’s favorite destinations for food and festivities, The Stillery’s Peter Kotsakis joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Peter shares the Stillery story and how after just 3 years they have become the go-to place for fans of Bourbon, Tequila, great fish fry and more. Listen as Peter fills us in on the 1500 member Whisky & Bourbon club and signature cocktails including the Tequila Old Fashioned. Peter talks about race fans around Slinger Nationals and Wisconsin’s deep roots in racing including his own passion for motorsports. Peter fills us in on the excitement of being the very first in Wisconsin to host an event with El Bandido Yankee Tequila as the brand launches in the state with events, activities, tastings and signature cocktails at The Stillery in Richfield, WI noon to 5pm on July 10th. The exclusive event at the Stillery will also include, El Bandido Yankee samples, giveaways, a chance for exclusive signed items from El Bandido co-founder and NHL Hall of Famer Chris Chelios, and even tickets to the race! For more information on The Stillery, menus, spirits, clubs and all the things happening around the races and beyond, check out https://thestillerywi.com/
WISCONSIN STATE
WMIL FM106.1

This Is The Best Lake In Wisconsin

There are many lakes scattered throughout Wisconsin. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Wisconsin is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Landlords are not Always the ‘Bad Guys,’ Report Suggests

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. As a former landlord and the current attorney for the Apartment Association of Southeastern Wisconsin, Heiner Giese said he sits through lots of eviction court...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WMIL FM106.1

This Is Wisconsin's Best Dive Bar

If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.
WISCONSIN STATE
willmarradio.com

Minnesota flags at half-staff

(St. Paul, MN) -- Flags are lowered to half-staff in Minnesota through sunset Sunday in honor of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (AH'-bay). Sixty-seven-year-old Abe was fatally shot during a speech in Japan early Friday. Governor Walz says in his order, “Minnesota and Japan share an important friendship and longtime trade partnership. The First Lady and I are sending our deepest condolences to the people of Japan during this difficult time." Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister. Minnesota homes and businesses are also encouraged to fly their flags at half-staff.
MINNESOTA STATE
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Wisconsin responds to Biden executive order on abortion

Local reaction to the ruling that unmanned boxes are illegal. Elevated Access will transport people to states where abortion is legal. Political parties react to the ruling that unmanned ballot boxes are illegal. Updated: 5 hours ago. An update on the fire at Warehouse Specialists.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Former governor Thompson endorses Michels in GOP race

Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson is endorsing construction company co-owner Tim Michels for governor. The move comes after Thompson decided against a run earlier this year. Thompson's endorsement Friday is on the heels of Michels winning the backing of Donald Trump last month. Polls show Michels is in a tight...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Milwaukee honors the life and legacy of Elizabeth "Bo" Black

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee-area community gathered today, on July 9, to celebrate the life and legacy of a Summerfest icon. Elizabeth "Bo" Black died on July 2020, but her memorial service was postponed for two years due to COVID. She presided over Summerfest when it started out as...
MILWAUKEE, WI

