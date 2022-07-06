ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park set tight gun limits long before parade attack

walls102.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — The latest act of mass violence to hit the U.S. has focused attention on Highland Park’s...

www.walls102.com

walls102.com

Ex-suburban Chicago man captured after 22 years on the lam

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — A former suburban Chicago man sought for 22 years after fleeing the country to avoid trial on a charge of concealing a homicide has been captured and returned to DuPage County. Prosecutors say 46-year-old Romulo Mendoza was arrested last month trying to re-enter the U.S. A judge Thursday set his bond at $1 million. Prosecutors say that in 2000, Mendoza and two roommates, Carmelino Gomez and Pedro Garcia, began arguing over an electricity bill. Gomez put his arm around Garcia’s neck, killing him. Gomez and Mendoza dumped the body at a rural site where a passerby found it the next day. The two were arrested days later. After posting bond on May 31, 2000, Mendoza didn’t appear for his next court date.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Car jumps curb, strikes people at Chicago restaurant patio

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say at least five people were injured after a car jumped a curb on Chicago’s near North Side. The Chicago Fire Department says several people were dining on a patio at a restaurant around 10:30 p.m. Friday when the crash occurred. Police say a Lexus sedan tried to pass a Toyota Prius but struck the front of the Prius and went out of control, jumping a curb and hitting the patio. Two women suffered broken legs, a third woman had an injured foot, a man had a bruised back and another man had a lacerated elbow. Police say the driver of the Lexus fled the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

Services planned Friday for 3 Highland Park parade victims

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Mourners plan to remember three of the seven people killed when a gunman opened fire on a July 4 parade at services. Friday’s scheduled events are the first formal opportunity to grieve the deaths of two beloved grandfathers and a former synagogue preschool teacher shot Monday during the annual event in the northern Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Services are scheduled for 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim, 88-year-old Stephen Straus and 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza through Friday. Robert E. Crimo III, the accused 21-year-old gunman, was charged Wednesday with murdering seven people. Prosecutors have said they expect to bring attempted murder charges for each of the more than 30 people wounded in the attack on paradegoers.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
walls102.com

Family requests charges against Chicago cop who pinned boy

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago family is requesting criminal charges against an off-duty Chicago police sergeant who they say pinned their 14-year-old son down and pressed a knee to his back because he mistakenly thought the boy was trying to steal his son’s bicycle. Park Ridge police, the Chicago Police Department and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability have all launched investigations into the July 1 incident in Park Ridge. The boy was out with friends Friday evening. His family’s attorney, Antonio Romanucci, says the boy was holding his bike and moving another bike that was blocking his path when the officer confronted him.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
walls102.com

Bears WR Moore arrested on drug, weapons charges in Texas

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears receiver David Moore was arrested on drug and weapons charges in his hometown of Gainesville, Texas, last weekend. Gainesville police say officers responding to a possibly intoxicated person at a Taco Bell drive-thru late Sunday night found Moore asleep in the driver’s seat of a silver 2018 Ford F250. Officers smelled marijuana while talking to Moore and found a package of THC edible candies and three pistols while searching the vehicle. Police arrested Moore and charged him with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying weapons. The Bears say they are aware of the arrest and “are in the process of gathering more information.” They said they would “refrain from making any further comment.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect had prior contact with police before July 4 mass shooting, disguised self in women's clothes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Highland Park said the suspect in the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting planned the attack for weeks, dressed as a woman to hide his tattoos and blend in with the crowd and drove up to Wisconsin before being arrested.Police confirm a seventh victim has died as a result of injuries sustained from the mass shooting.  A high-ranking law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the investigation released an image of 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III. Source tells CBS 2 the image was captured Monday after the shooting.  At an afternoon news conference, Christopher Covelli of...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN Radio

These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Seven people were killed and at least 30 others wounded after a 21-year-old man opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday morning. The attack happened around 10:10 a.m. after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair charged with attempted murder in Buffalo Grove stabbing

CHICAGO - Two men are facing charges for allegedly stabbing a person last week in Buffalo Grove. Ryan Bruce, 33, and Ryan Neises, 20, are each charged with attempted murder in the June 28 attack, Buffalo Grove police said. Bruce and Neises spotted someone they had a previous altercation with...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Arrest made after threat called into Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Police made an arrest Wednesday after a threat was called into Brookfield Zoo Tuesday evening, causing the facility to lock down. Police said the suspect was located at her home in Chicago and has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct. More charges could come, investigators said. She was also evaluated […]
BROOKFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Brookfield Zoo placed on lockdown

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
walls102.com

Ex-alderman who’s part of Daley family sentenced to 4 months

CHICAGO (AP) — A grandson and nephew of Chicago’s two longest-serving mayors has been sentenced to four months in prison after being convicted of tax crimes and making false statements. Patrick Daley Thompson was accused of falsely claiming mortgage interest deductions and lying about lines of credit from the now-closed Washington Federal Bank for Savings. U.S. District Judge Franklin Valderrama imposed the sentence Wednesday. The 52-year-old Thompson was convicted in February on five counts of willfully filing a false income tax return and two counts of knowingly making a false statement to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Thompson’s grandfather, Richard J. Daley, and his uncle, Richard M. Daley, each served more than 20 years as mayor.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

CPS Teacher, Her Family Among Those Wounded In Highland Park Shooting

CHICAGO — More than $100,000 has been raised to help a Chicago Public Schools teacher and her family after they were wounded in the Highland Park mass shooting Monday. Teacher Zoe Kolpack, her husband, her father and her brother-in-law were among the more than 30 victims of the shooting, according to a GoFundMe raising money to support their recovery. Kolpack and her husband were shot in front of their two young children, who were unharmed, according to the fundraiser.
CHICAGO, IL

