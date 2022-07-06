Highland Park set tight gun limits long before parade attack

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — A former suburban Chicago man sought for 22 years after fleeing the country to avoid trial on a charge of concealing a homicide has been captured and returned to DuPage County. Prosecutors say 46-year-old Romulo Mendoza was arrested last month trying to re-enter the U.S. A judge Thursday set his bond at $1 million. Prosecutors say that in 2000, Mendoza and two roommates, Carmelino Gomez and Pedro Garcia, began arguing over an electricity bill. Gomez put his arm around Garcia’s neck, killing him. Gomez and Mendoza dumped the body at a rural site where a passerby found it the next day. The two were arrested days later. After posting bond on May 31, 2000, Mendoza didn’t appear for his next court date.

DUPAGE COUNTY, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO