(The Hill) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) signed a bill into law on Wednesday banning people from recording police officers within 8 feet of a “law enforcement activity.”. The law states that witnesses to a law enforcement activity cannot make a recording if they know or reasonably should know that such an activity is occurring and if an officer has given them a verbal warning that they are not allowed to record within 8 feet.

