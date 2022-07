SELMA – Two tractor trailers collided Thursday night in Selma. The collision was reported around 8:30pm on US 70 at the I-95 northbound exit ramp (Exit 97). A tractor trailer was turning left from the ramp onto US 70 westbound when it collided with a second semi that was traveling westbound through the signalized intersection.

SELMA, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO