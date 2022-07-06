ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Knicks: Has it been a successful offseason for the Knicks?

By Brandon Blanco
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Knicks enter another offseason with the question “will they get it together this summer” Let’s dive in and see just what the Knicks have done....

sircharlesincharge.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
FastBreak on FanNation

Denver Nuggets Officially Announce Big Trade

The Denver Nuggets have announced their trade with the Washington Wizards that landed them Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. In the deal, the Nuggets sent the Wizards Monte Morris and Will Barton. This season, the Nuggets dealt with several injuries, but they were still the sixth seed in the Western...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Basketball
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Atlanta, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Wants The Los Angeles Lakers To Sacrifice Draft Picks For Kyrie Irving Deal: "I Can't Articulate How Little LeBron Cares About The 2029 First Round Pick."

The Los Angeles Lakers would rather not sell their soul to acquire Kyrie Irving, even if it means moving off of Russell Westbrook, who has been nothing but problematic since his arrival. Unfortunately for the Purple and Gold, LeBron James does not feel the same way. As Brian Windhorst noted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Believes The Minnesota Timberwolves Are In A Win-Now Mode: "They're In Win-Now Mode Because I Think Minnesota Thinks That They Have A Superstar In Anthony Edwards, And By The Way, I Believe They Do."

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been busy this offseason. They have made moves to bolster their chances of winning an NBA Championship next season. The biggest move that the Timberwolves made was to trade for Rudy Gobert. But in order to get Gobert, the franchise had to give up a lot...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Brian Windhorst Predicts Where Kyrie Irving Will Play Next

The prediction is in. ESPN's Brian Windhorst has looked into his crystal ball and has a pretty good idea on where Kyrie Irving will be playing next season. Windhorst is confident Irving wants to play with LeBron James and for the Los Angeles Lakers next season. Although the logistics are...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Knicks#The Atlanta Hawks
fadeawayworld.net

The Smart Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Lakers And Nets: Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook For Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons

The Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers are both teams that disappointed this season, and it seems as though both teams will be busy this offseason. The Lakers have already gotten a lot of new players to join their roster in free agency due to their poor season. The Nets are in disarray, especially after Kevin Durant's trade request and Kyrie Irving's presumed desire to leave for the Los Angeles Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Knicks could part ways with Tom Thibodeau favorite?

Tom Thibodeau could be losing one of his loyalists this offseason. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported this week that multiple teams have expressed interest in New York Knicks big Taj Gibson. While Gibson remains under contract with the Knicks, his deal is fully non-guaranteed for next year. Begley notes that Gibson could be waived to create room for the Knicks’ official acquisition of guard Jalen Brunson.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

LeBron James shows up to Lakers Summer League game with his own snacks

LeBron James brought his own snacks to the Los Angeles Lakers’ Summer League game on July 8. Plenty of the NBA’s biggest stars have showed up to Las Vegas, Nev. to take in some Summer League action. Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, and Ben Simmons are some of the names in attendance. Perhaps the biggest name was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

FanSided

264K+
Followers
502K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy