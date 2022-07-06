'Thor: Love and Thunder' stars Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson dazzled at the London red carpet premiere. Here are the best 15 photos from the event.

(L-R) Kieron L. Dyer, Pom Klementieff, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi attend the UK Gala Screening of Disney and Marvel Studios "Thor: Love & Thunder" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 05, 2022 in London, England. StillMoving.net

"Thor: Love and Thunder" stars came to London for the UK premiere on Tuesday night.

Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson wore dazzling dresses as they walked the red carpet.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is in theaters this week.

She made up for lost time on Marvel red carpets by wearing a red dress and rose bouquet hairband. Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

This is Thompson's third Marvel movie. David M. Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage

This is the second "Thor" film directed by the Oscar-winning director. Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

This is Axl's first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Liam Arthur / StillMoving.net

Klementieff rocked a darker aesthetic compared to the other stars. Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Goldstein is standing in front of the lightning pop-up at the center of the carpet. Liam Arthur / StillMoving.net

Page recently worked with Marvel directors the Russo Brothers and Marvel star Chris Evans in "The Grayman." Liam Arthur / StillMoving.net

"Ms. Marvel" is the latest Marvel Disney+ series. Disney for Getty Images

Matewa Kiritapu and Te Kainga O'Te Hinekahu are Waititi's kids with his ex-wife, Chelsea Winstanley. Neil Mockford / FilmMagic

According to reports from The Sun, the pair are engaged. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Williams is a big Marvel fan. StillMoving.net

The red and gold really matched the theme of "Thor." StillMoving.net

A closer look at Portman's beautiful flower crown. StillMoving.net

Rish Shah, Regé-Jean Page, and Rita Ora also posed with fans on the carpet. StillMoving.net

The accuracy of some of the outfits is incredible. John Phillips / Getty Images

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is in theaters on Thursday, July 7, in the UK and Friday, July 8, in the US.