'Thor: Love and Thunder' stars Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson dazzled at the London red carpet premiere. Here are the best 15 photos from the event.

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
 3 days ago

(L-R) Kieron L. Dyer, Pom Klementieff, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi attend the UK Gala Screening of Disney and Marvel Studios "Thor: Love & Thunder" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 05, 2022 in London, England.

StillMoving.net

  • "Thor: Love and Thunder" stars came to London for the UK premiere on Tuesday night.
  • Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson wore dazzling dresses as they walked the red carpet.
  • "Thor: Love and Thunder" is in theaters this week.
Natalie Portman was the only Thor to grace the red carpet in London. Portman reprises her role as Jane Foster, who becomes the Mighty Thor.
She made up for lost time on Marvel red carpets by wearing a red dress and rose bouquet hairband.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Tessa Thompson, who receives an upgrade to King Valkyrie in the new "Thor" film, wasn't far behind Portman, arriving in a gorgeous gold dress.
This is Thompson's third Marvel movie.

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage

Taika Waititi, the "Thor: Love and Thunder" director and voice of fan-favorite character Korg, also made an appearance on the London red carpet.
This is the second "Thor" film directed by the Oscar-winning director.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Marvel newcomer Kieron L. Dyer wore a tuxedo to his second-ever red carpet. The 13-year-old plays Axl, who is an ally of Thor in the movie.
This is Axl's first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Liam Arthur / StillMoving.net

Mantis actress Pom Klementieff was the only member from "Guardians of the Galaxy" to make an appearance on the London red carpet.
Klementieff rocked a darker aesthetic compared to the other stars.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

"Ted Lasso" star Brett Goldstein was one of many stars to walk the red carpet.
Goldstein is standing in front of the lightning pop-up at the center of the carpet.

Liam Arthur / StillMoving.net

"Bridgerton" star Regé-Jean Page opted for a smart-casual look for the carpet.
Page recently worked with Marvel directors the Russo Brothers and Marvel star Chris Evans in "The Grayman."

Liam Arthur / StillMoving.net

Rish Shah, who plays Kamran in "Ms. Marvel," also walked the red carpet.
"Ms. Marvel" is the latest Marvel Disney+ series.

Disney for Getty Images

Waititi also posed with his two daughters, Matewa Kiritapu and Te Kainga O'Te Hinekahu. According to Chris Hemsworth, Waititi's children make an appearance in "Love and Thunder."
Matewa Kiritapu and Te Kainga O'Te Hinekahu are Waititi's kids with his ex-wife, Chelsea Winstanley.

Neil Mockford / FilmMagic

Singer Rita Ora also joined her rumored fiancé Waititi on the carpet.
According to reports from The Sun, the pair are engaged.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Tennis star Serena Williams showed up in a bright pink mini dress.
Williams is a big Marvel fan.

StillMoving.net

Thompson and Portman also posed together for pictures. The pair became friends after working on the 2018 film, "Annihilation."
The red and gold really matched the theme of "Thor."

StillMoving.net

Portman stopped to sign posters for fans on the carpet.
A closer look at Portman's beautiful flower crown.

StillMoving.net

Thompson also stopped to sign autographs and pose with fans.
Rish Shah, Regé-Jean Page, and Rita Ora also posed with fans on the carpet.

StillMoving.net

Finally, British cosplayers got their chance to shine on the blue carpet.
The accuracy of some of the outfits is incredible.

John Phillips / Getty Images

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is in theaters on Thursday, July 7, in the UK and Friday, July 8, in the US.

Read the original article on Insider

