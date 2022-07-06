'Thor: Love and Thunder' stars Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson dazzled at the London red carpet premiere. Here are the best 15 photos from the event.
By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
3 days ago
"Thor: Love and Thunder" stars came to London for the UK premiere on Tuesday night.
Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson wore dazzling dresses as they walked the red carpet.
"Thor: Love and Thunder" is in theaters this week.
Natalie Portman was the only Thor to grace the red carpet in London. Portman reprises her role as Jane Foster, who becomes the Mighty Thor. Tessa Thompson, who receives an upgrade to King Valkyrie in the new "Thor" film, wasn't far behind Portman, arriving in a gorgeous gold dress. Taika Waititi, the "Thor: Love and Thunder" director and voice of fan-favorite character Korg, also made an appearance on the London red carpet. Marvel newcomer Kieron L. Dyer wore a tuxedo to his second-ever red carpet. The 13-year-old plays Axl, who is an ally of Thor in the movie. Mantis actress Pom Klementieff was the only member from "Guardians of the Galaxy" to make an appearance on the London red carpet. "Ted Lasso" star Brett Goldstein was one of many stars to walk the red carpet. "Bridgerton" star Regé-Jean Page opted for a smart-casual look for the carpet. Rish Shah, who plays Kamran in "Ms. Marvel," also walked the red carpet. Waititi also posed with his two daughters, Matewa Kiritapu and Te Kainga O'Te Hinekahu. According to Chris Hemsworth, Waititi's children make an appearance in "Love and Thunder." Singer Rita Ora also joined her rumored fiancé Waititi on the carpet. Tennis star Serena Williams showed up in a bright pink mini dress. Thompson and Portman also posed together for pictures. The pair became friends after working on the 2018 film, "Annihilation." Portman stopped to sign posters for fans on the carpet. Thompson also stopped to sign autographs and pose with fans. Finally, British cosplayers got their chance to shine on the blue carpet.
"Thor: Love and Thunder" is in theaters on Thursday, July 7, in the UK and Friday, July 8, in the US.
Natalie Portman is “really trying to impress” her children with her movie roles. The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star has 11-year-old son Aleph and five-year-old daughter Amalia with her husband Benjamin Millepied and she has admitted that she is in a “phase” where she wants to wow her little ones with her work, a reason she is reprising her role as Jane Foster after eight years since ‘Thor: The Dark World’ in 2013.
Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson is performing her new song in style.
The singer appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday to promote her Nirvana-inspired, new single “Lighthouse.” For the performance, she wore a nude dress with mesh sleeves by Matacomplex. She paired the look with black patent combat boots by Dr. Martens and nude fishnet tights.More from WWDDixie D'Amelio Kicks Off Album Launch with Party at NightingaleEvan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and More at 'Westworld' Season 4 PremierePhotos of Teyana Taylor's Fashion Brand JuJuBeez
Speaking with Rolling Stone about her new single, she said...
Chris Hemsworth has revealed his three children will be appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder. The Hollywood star, 38, confirmed his twin sons Tristan and Sasha, eight, as well as his daughter India Rose, 10, will star in the new film. Chis told Kevin McCarthy during an interview: 'It's really...
Warning: There are mild spoilers ahead for "Thor: Love and Thunder." Natalie Portman told Total Film that Christian Bale's character scared kids on set. It took four hours to transform Bale into Gorr the God Butcher daily. Christian Bale's portrayal of Gorr the God Butcher is terrifyingly menacing in "Thor:...
Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
The theme of summer 2022 is obviously go big or go home. And not just in the realm of vacations (because we're absolutely all for splurging on a getaway this time of year), but also in the world of fashion. Big shoes! Big tote bags! And… big pants!. Big,...
Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth’s on-screen partnership is an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, filming scenes together required some ingenuity because of their severe height difference. The production team found a way, and Natalie Portman’s height doesn’t stop her from wielding Mjolnir in the new Thor: Love and Thunder. So, how tall is Natalie Portman compared to Chris Hemsworth?
We’re all well aware that Taylor Swift can do it all— whether that’s singing, songwriting, directing a highly viewed short film last fall, or promoting it at Tribeca Film Festival last week in a chic ensemble! The “I Bet You Think About Me” singer, 32, arrived in a stunning navy pinstripe suit to the New York City event to participate in a screening of All Too Well: The Short Film, which she originally released in November 2021. Swift donned a Max Mara-designed set—composed of a low-cut, button-up vest and high-waisted, wide-leg pants— both from the label’s pre-Fall 2022 collection.
What a card.
Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot.
“They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.”
“Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.”
She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment.
The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday.
The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina.
Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively.
Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
Click here to read the full article.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.
In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
They're one of Hollywood's most famous acting families. And the Hemsworths reunited for the world premiere of Chris' latest movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday. Chris, 38, was joined on the red carpet by his wife Elsa Pataky, 45; his brother...
Click here to read the full article. Before Jennifer Aniston rose to fame on “Friends,” her father John Aniston was a daytime television staple on “Days of Our Lives.” After almost four decades on the popular soap opera, John Aniston received a Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2022 Daytime Emmys on Friday.
So happy that Jennifer Aniston has a video speech to honor her father John Aniston with this award! #Days #DaytimeEmmys pic.twitter.com/IHQwtsXKGWMore from WWDBET Awards Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals 2022Ariana Grande's Most Stylish Moments: PHOTOSNatalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson at 'Thor: Love and Thunder' L.A. Premiere
— Queen of Receipts...
Michelle Pfieffer made a rare — and completely breathtaking — red carpet appearance on Monday, June 20 for the Paramount+ UK launch! The Grease 2 beauty, 64, slayed in an elegant black midi dress with puff sleeves, and a wraparound waist design. She rocked matching black heels, along with simple gold hoop earrings, and wore her blonde hair long and wavy.
Lena Headey is reportedly being sued by her former agency for $1.5 million over unpaid commission fees relating to several projects, including her cut Thor: Love and Thunder role. Variety reports that U.K. agency Troika, who previously represented Headey, has filed a lawsuit against the actor over outstanding commission fees...
Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who Johnson refers to as Erika. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making,” Johnson said. Specifically, Johnson revealed that James wanted to keep protagonist Anastasia Steele's “incredibly cheesy” inner monologues in the movie, even though they “wouldn’t work to say out loud.”
Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
This diva has “Big (Pride) Energy.”
Mariah Carey stepped out in sequins on Monday for a date night with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka.
The pop icon, 53, and her dancer beau, 39, hit a screening of the gay rom-com “Bros,” with Carey (who hosted the event) showing her support in a sparkling black minidress adorned with the movie’s title.
She paired her on-theme LBD with a rainbow-striped sequined jacket, sheer black tights and 6-inch Christian Louboutin heels ($1,395).
Tanaka opted for a more casual ensemble, wearing a Gucci leather varsity jacket, light-wash jeans and white sneakers.
The “Heartbreaker” songstress — who’s famous for sporting glittering gowns in hot tubs, snowstorms and even on fast food runs — also posted an Instagram Reel ahead of the screening, smiling in a purple sequined Tom Ford racerback dress ($2,600) and yet another pair of towering stilettos.
Carey and Tanaka met when he was a backup dancer on her 2006 Adventures of Mimi Tour, and they got together in 2016, following the musician’s split from billionaire James Packer. They’ve been dating on and off ever since.
Out September 30, “Bros” stars and was co-written by comedian Billy Eichner, and is the first major studio film to feature an all-LGBTQIA+ principal cast.
Justin and Hailey Bieber have had a rough few months. Back in March, Hailey was hospitalized with a "stroke-like" blood clot in her brain, and she recently said that the stroke has been "taking a little longer to heal" than expected. Justin has been having his own share of health issues, suffering from facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.
Comments / 0