ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Let's go RV-ing is more than a jingle!

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRVs and campers have always been popular in Texas --- but more demand coming from the post-Covid Lockdown travel frenzy is forcing RV manufacturers to build more of them than any year before! Demand is high for RV ownership. Sales Manager of Demontrond RVs in Spring Larry Kerbow...

ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 1

Related
iheart.com

This Is The Most Popular Milkshake Flavor In Arizona

Milkshakes are a mouthwatering dessert that are about as American as it gets. Each state has a milkshake flavor that reigns as being the most popular. RTA Outdoor Living compiled a list of each state's most popular milkshake flavor. The website states, "To do this, we investigated Google Trends data over the past 12 months for the most popular milkshake flavors in order to determine the top flavor in every U.S. state."
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Lake In Nebraska

Nebraska has many lakes scattered around the state. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Nebraska is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Lake In All Of Arizona

There's nothing like cooling off at the lake on a hot summer day. Arizona has tons of lakes to choose from, but only one can take the crown as being the best in the state. Cheapism compiled a list of each state's best lake. The website states, "Even in land-locked states there are plenty of inexpensive spots for swimming, boating, and other aquatic adventures, and not all are crowd magnets. Here are some of the top lakes in each state, with a special focus on fishing opportunities."
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

Alligator Turns Up In Wisconsin Lake

A crew trolling a lake in Northeast Wisconsin found something unusual in their fishing net over the weekend: a tiny American alligator. The gator, which isn't indigenous to Wisconsin, was captured in Long Lake, located in the town of Osceola, authorities say. The fishing crew turned over the potentially dangerous reptile to J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue, which is now working to find it a permanent home, says the organization's John Moyles.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Spring, TX
Local
Texas Cars
iheart.com

This Is Nebraska's Best Dive Bar

If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Florida Man Uses Law Mower To 'Try" And Evade Police 🤦🏻‍♂️

Meet Dusty Mobley arrested early Saturday after trying to get away from authorities by putting a John Deere mower into "high gear". He's been on the run after escaping the last time disappearing into a swamp to evade officers who probably thought he would become Gator bait. Nope, he survived. He was wanted originally for questioning into a $40,000 boat theft which they have since clearly got a ton of evidence.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

MISSING DOG REUNITED WITH FORMER FLORIDA RESIDENT AFTER EIGHT YEARS!

Betsy DeHaan adopted a pitbull named Harley from a domestic animal service in Fort Myers, Florida, in 2013, and a year later, he disappeared. "We searched and cruised and looked and put up posters and sent out the wanted, missing pet and just never stopped looking for him," DeHaan told WINK-TV. A few years later the DeHaan family moved to Missouri, never expecting to hear about Harley again. But Angie Bray, a volunteer at a Lee County animal rescue center, said she was contacted recently by a family who spotted a brown pitbull wandering loose in a Fort Myers neighborhood. Bray took the dog to a veterinarian, where its chip was able to identify him and his owners. DeHaan drove about 1,200 miles to be reunited with Harley. "He's still the same great snuggler he always was," she said in a comment on the sheriff's office Facebook post.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#Jingle#Vehicles#Demontrond#Americans
iheart.com

Video: Florida Man Restrained With A Belt After Trying To Carjack Woman

A Florida man tried to burglarize a home and later carjack a 74-year-old woman who was sitting in traffic , but a witness stopped him by tying him up with a belt. The suspect, identified as Eliud Rosario-Otero, 51, allegedly didn't remember the incident because he claimed to have used cocaine, Xanax pills, and alcohol the night before, MCSO said in a news release, but that excuse did not help him from getting arrested. He was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on multiple charges including attempted carjacking, attempted occupied burglary, and burglary with battery, the arrest report stated.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Adult Arrested For Attacking Child After Collision During Kickball Game

A Utah man was arrested after a violent confrontation with a teenager during a kickball game. The Tremonton-Garland Police Department said that 34-year-old Christopher Wiggins was playing in a community kickball game when he collided with a 13-year-old boy near home plate. Wiggins became irate following the collision and put...
UTAH STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska Supreme Court Rejects Keadle's Appeal

(Omaha, NE) -- The Nebraska Supreme Court rejects an appeal from the man convicted of murdering a Peru State College student 12 years ago.. The state's high court rejected Joshua Keadle (KEY-dull)'s appeal Friday. Keadle had argued that evidence presented at trial did not go far enough to prove that 19-year-old Tyler Thomas was murdered. In rejecting the appeal, the court cited another Omaha case in which the victim’s body had never been found. In that case, the jury found Christopher Edwards guilty — also of second-degree murder — in the death of Jessica O’Grady.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy