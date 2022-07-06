ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sierra Leone FA Launches Investigation After 95-0 And 91-1 Wins

By Marcus Chan
 3 days ago
The Sierra Leone Football Association is to launch an investigation into two matches that ended 95-0 and 91-1. The two matches in question were played in the country’s second tier. Kahunla Rangers recorded a huge 95-0 win over Lembebu United. And Gulf FC tore Koquima Lebanon apart as they came out...

