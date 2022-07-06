ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin fire dept. gives witty advice when face-to-face with a bear

By Cora Seibt
wiproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWISCONSIN, (WFRV) – The Greenville Fire Department and First Responders report it’s that time of year again for Black Bears roaming around aimlessly in Wisconsin. But what do you do when you see one? How should you react?. Local law enforcement posted on its Facebook the witty...

www.wiproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alligator's owner comes forward; reptile to be sent to sanctuary

MENASHA, Wis. - An alligator found in a Fond du Lac County lake last week escaped from an outdoor enclosure that was not closed properly, an animal rescue organization believes. FOX11 reports that John Moyles of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue spoke with someone claiming to be the owner of the...
MENASHA, WI
UPMATTERS

Drone finds missing Wisconsin man alive in field

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office located an 83-year-old man who was missing for more than 8 hours by using a drone. Deputies say that without the use of the drone that it would have been ‘highly unlikely’ that the man would have been found before nightfall.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s Friday night along Riverview Drive on the shoreline of Duck Creek in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Savory smells fill the air from the kitchen of River’s Bend Supper Club, a fixture since 1974. While many restaurants might be struggling after the pandemic...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
State
Wisconsin State
wearegreenbay.com

Concertgoers at Lifest in Oshkosh have faith, no fear

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Lifest Christian music festival has all the sights, sounds, and yes the smells of all that county fair-like food that you’d find at any other festival. But, it is the heartfelt message of love that sets it apart from the others. “The beauty...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Four without a home, one dog dead in Brown County fire

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department has given an update on the fire that took place on the 2800 Block of Conesta Drive in the Village of Bellevue. According to Lieutenant Shauna Walesh, a little after 11:15 a.m., the Green Bay Metro Fire Department received a call for a structure fire with smoke from the attic area.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Local restaurant announces purchase of Green Bay Exclusive Company sign

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular downtown Green Bay restaurant has reportedly bought the sign of the Exclusive Company sign in Green Bay. Cheesesteak Rebellion announced on its Facebook the purchase of the Green Bay Exclusive Company Sign. Back in April, it was announced that the Exclusive Company was closing after the owner died.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

2022 Iola Car Show underway, features 2.5k models

IOLA, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers officially proclaimed July 3 through July 9 as Iola Car Show Week throughout the state of Wisconsin. The proclamation comes on the verge of the 50th anniversary of the Iola Car Show and Swap Meet, scheduled for July 7 through July 9.
IOLA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Dept#Black Bear#First Responders#Greenville Deputies
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Combined Locks fire extinguished after more than 24 hours

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) – After more than 24 hours a warehouse fire in Combined Locks has been put out and all crews have been released. According to Combined Locks Public Safety, as of Saturday afternoon, the fire has been completely extinguished. The fire began on Friday morning at...
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

WATCH: police seek tips on suspicious incident

KAUKAUNA — Kaukauna police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person they say is connected to a suspicious incident. Police on Friday released surveillance video of the person walking past a camera. Few other details were released. In the video, the person stops and pauses and...
KAUKAUNA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Netflix
wearegreenbay.com

Allouez man recreates Jurassic Park in his backyard

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Jurassic Park is no longer just a fictional theme park because “Jurassic Jim” Brisbane of Allouez has recreated it in his backyard. Located on Kalb Avenue, anyone can walk with the dinosaurs when they tour Jurassic Jim’s backyard for free. “You can’t...
ALLOUEZ, WI
visitoshkosh.com

Fun for $10 or Less

We guarantee it's more than you might think—Some are even FREE!. 1. See the animals at the Menominee Park Zoo or ride the train at the Children's Amusement Center. 3. Shop at The Shops at Oshkosh or explore downtown boutiques. 4. Splash around Pollock Community Water Park or the...
OSHKOSH, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Alarming number of fish dying in Fox River, Bay of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis.— The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warned fishermen not to touch any dead or sick fish they see in the Fox River or Bay of Green Bay. The warning comes after hundreds of dead were discovered floating down the river. Jason Breeggemann, the Wisconsin DNR’s Green Bay area fisheries biologist, said the first sightings of dead fish were reported June 18.
GREEN BAY, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

465B Jasper Court Kiel WI

This stunning, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo located in Kiel offers ZERO association fees! With an open concept floor plan this property features a relaxing screened in porch just off the kitchen, kitchen pantry, laundry room, living room with a gas fireplace, 2 car garage with extra storage and is just steps away from the bike trail.
KIEL, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - July 8, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Friday, July 8, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy