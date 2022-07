Aldi consistently ranks among the top grocery retailers in North America, according to Supermarket News, YouGov, and Retail Info Systems — and for good reason. In addition to its mega-affordable pricing structure, loyal Aldi customers swear by the surprisingly superior quality of products found in the German retailer's aisles. In fact, Aldi's mission is to sell goods that meet or exceed the quality of many big national brands we know and love at reasonable costs, according to the company's website. Aldi stores offer groceries, toiletries, household items, and more in its 2,000 stores across the nation. With a plethora of options to choose from — and at such a wallet-friendly rate — it's easy to understand why many people around the globe opt for Aldi.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 4 DAYS AGO