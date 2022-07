The Pennsylvania Budget passed the Senate on Friday and was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf last night. The budget approved by both the state House and Senate represents a 2.9% increase in spending, but it remains $500 million less than what Governor Wolf had originally proposed in February when he made his budget address. It includes a transfer of $2.1 billion to the state’s rainy day fund, and increases in spending for basic and college education. One of the big things that both sides agreed on was a reduction in the Corporate Net Income Tax rate from 9.99% to 8.99%, with a plan to reduce it in phases to 4.99% by 2031, which is designed to attract more businesses to the state.

