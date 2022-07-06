Greene County Farm Bureau to Sponsor Kids Pedal Pull at County Fair

With the Greene County Fair coming up, the queen contest has a new slate of ladies vying for the crown. Hannah Curtis is a Greene County High School graduate and is currently a sophomore at Simpson College, where she is double majoring in English and history. While in high school she was active in 4-H, National Honor Society, Student Council, Interact Club, band, choir, cross country and track. At Simpson College, Curtis is the director of administration for the Delta, Delta, Delta sorority and plans to do an undergraduate assistantship at Smith Chapel. Hannah is the daughter of Kent and Danille Curtis.
Comments / 0