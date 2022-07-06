ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Edmunds: 2022 Kia Sorento vs. Volkswagen Tiguan

By ALEX NISHIMOTO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZaKz_0gWCx2sH00
1 of 2

Most compact SUVs seat five people. But there are a few that also come with a third-row seat to boost capacity up to seven passengers. While that third row is pretty small, it does give you an easier-to-park and less expensive alternative to a three-row midsize SUV. If this is an appealing option for you, check out the 2022 Kia Sorento and 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan.

Both SUVs have been recently updated and are potential picks for a seven-passenger compact SUV. But which one should you buy? Edmunds compared them to find out.

INTERIOR SPACE AND TECHNOLOGY

All Sorento models come standard with a third row. For the Tiguan, Volkswagen makes it standard with front-wheel-drive models and optional with all-wheel-drive models. The Sorento’s third-row bench is small and low to the floor, but it’s usable for adults in a pinch. The Tiguan’s, on the other hand, is probably best reserved for small children and folks you don’t like very much. Cargo space in both will be limited with the third rows in place, but there’s still enough room for a few grocery bags.

The Tiguan receives a number of technology updates for 2022. These include a standard digital instrument cluster, heated seats and a new steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls. But those touch-sensitive buttons, which are also found on the climate controls, are a bit too sensitive and it’s not uncommon to hit the wrong button or overshoot your adjustments.

The Sorento again has the advantage thanks to its comparable tech features and easier-to-use controls.

Winner: Sorento

POWER AND PERFORMANCE

All Tiguan models get a turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 184 horsepower on tap, which is enough to get the SUV from 0 to 60 mph in 8.9 seconds in Edmunds’ testing. The Sorento’s base 191-horsepower four-cylinder is competent if unremarkable, but opt for the 281-horsepower turbocharged upgrade engine and you get one of the quickest compact SUVs on the market. Edmunds clocked a turbocharged Sorento at 6.7 seconds in the 0-60 sprint.

In the ride and handling department, the Tiguan exhibits excellent body control and soaks up uneven pavement well. It also offers responsive and accurate steering. The Sorento isn’t quite as good at isolating the cabin from bumps in the road, and its steering feel could use some more, well, feel.

Winner: tie

FUEL EFFICIENCY

The Kia Sorento gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg in mixed driving when equipped with the base non-turbocharged engine and front-wheel drive. On paper, that’s identical to the 26 mpg combined rating for a front-wheel-drive Tiguan. However, in Edmunds’ real-world efficiency tests, a Tiguan outperformed its EPA estimate and returned an impressive 30 mpg in mixed highway and city driving.

An all-wheel-drive Sorento with the more powerful turbocharged engine option is naturally thirstier, rated at 24 mpg in mixed driving by the EPA. Edmunds was able to beat that estimate slightly, with an average of 25.2 mpg in testing. Meanwhile, the all-wheel-drive Tiguan gets an estimated 24-25 mpg, depending on the trim level.

Winner: Tiguan

FEATURES AND VALUE

Like most Kias, the Sorento gives you a lot of bang for your buck. It comes with a long list of useful standard features and an interior that feels high-quality and well made. The Sorento has a higher starting price than the Tiguan at $30,885, but it doesn’t feel overpriced. The Volkswagen starts at $27,785 and matches many of the Sorento’s standard features and even includes others that cost extra on the Kia, such as proximity key with push-button start. Yet somehow the Tiguan doesn’t convey the same premium feeling inside that you get with the Sorento. Parts of the interior are well done, but others feel cheap and not on par with rivals.

Kia offers one of the best warranties in the business with a five-year/60,000-mile basic warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. The Tiguan, meanwhile, comes with a four-year/50,000-mile warranty for both powertrain and bumper-to-bumper coverage. Volkswagen does offer two years or 20,000 miles of free scheduled maintenance, however.

Winner: Sorento

EDMUNDS SAYS: Both vehicles were closely matched, but the Sorento impressed us with its upscale feel, friendlier technology and powerful optional engine. Though the Sorento costs a bit more, you’ll still feel like you got a good deal, especially if you compare it to what you would’ve paid for a bigger three-row crossover.

_____

Author bio: This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Alex Nishimoto is a contributor at Edmunds.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Edmunds: 2022 BMW i4 versus 2022 Polestar 2

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. BMW has a well-established history of developing luxury sport sedans, and now the automaker has set its sights on dominating the all-electric segment with its new 2022 i4. The BMW i4 is about the size of a 3 Series and offers an engaging driving experience. If you’re looking for an alternative to the Tesla Model 3, this could be it. But there’s another small EV also vying for your attention: the Polestar 2.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mazda CX-60's Revolutionary New Diesel Inline-6 Hits 48 MPG

In early 2021, Mazda cut the diesel option from the CX-5 range. It was more expensive than the gas-powered engines, so the uptake wasn't strong. While Mazda wouldn't confirm how many diesel CX-5s were sold in the USA, it stated that it would continue to advance its diesel technology globally as part of a Multi-Solution Powertrain Strategy - which has included hydrogen development as well as the Skyactiv X spark-controlled compression ignition for gasoline.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volkswagen Tiguan#Kia Sorento#Fuel Efficiency#Vehicles
MotorBiscuit

Why Is Nobody Buying the 2022 Honda Ridgeline?

The Honda Ridgeline has long been Honda’s version of a mid-size truck. It is based on the same platform that the Honda Pilot rides on and it has consistently been praised by critics. But, a comfortable ride and convenient features have not led to this pickup truck selling that well. The Ridgeline is typically in last place when it comes to sales, and the question should be asked why exactly is that? Is the 2022 Honda Ridgeline not a good pickup truck?
WEATHER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
MotorBiscuit

No One is Buying Full-Size Pickup Trucks

Full-size pickup trucks are not having a great year. Sales of every brand and model of full-size pickup truck are lower than they were this time last year. At the same time, several midsize and compact pickup trucks are enjoying sales booms. Chevy, Ram, and Ford’s full-size truck sales are...
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Chevy Holds NFT Auction but No Buyers Bite

Chevy’s NFT auction starting bid may have been too high. The auction ended with the GM unit retaining its digital artwork and investors keeping their money. The auto industry is changing and legacy automakers, such as GM and Ford, are trying to change with the times. They’ve joined the electric vehicle bandwagon, where Elon Musk's Tesla has emerged as the clear market leader.
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Volkswagen breaks ground on $20 billion battery investment

Volkswagen announced on Thursday that it would invest more than 20 billion euros ($20.38 billion) alongside its partners in a battery cell business, creating 20,000 jobs and reaching annual revenues exceeding 20 billion euros by 2030. At the groundbreaking ceremony for its first European battery cell facility, the automaker announced...
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

EVs Are Worse for the Environment Than Classic Cars

You’ve probably heard it from a coworker or friend, “producing your electric vehicle is more harmful to the environment than keeping an old car!” It turns out that there might be a kernel of truth to that statement. While electric vehicles pride themselves on zero CO2 tailpipe emissions, and they should, the harm is elsewhere. As a result, running classic cars might be better for the environment than EVs.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

One Truck Maker’s 2022 Quality Ratings Tanked

JD Power is a consumer site that does its yearly Initial Quality Study ratings for cars and trucks. Last year, Ram topped that list. For 2022, it dropped farther down the list for quality than any brand ever in JD Power’s history. Ram tanked from number one to 18th in the rankings. What is so different about the 2022 Ram that would drop its quality this far? Or is it something else?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Honda Accord Has 1 Low Problem According to Consumer Reports

There is much to love about the 2022 Honda Accord sedan. First, it’s a reliable car that can get you comfortably from point A to point B. Each model comes equipped with many standard safety technologies, like Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow. It also comes with Apple CarPlay integration, Android Auto integration, and Bluetooth Streaming Audio. Plus, it earned a near-perfect score in predicted reliability and predicated owner satisfaction by Consumer Reports. However, there is one area where the Honda Accord didn’t shine as bright.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Only 1 Small American Pickup Has a Fully Customizable Truck Bed

The small pickup truck vehicle segment is starting to heat up. Models like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz are opening up new possibilities for consumers. There are compact trucks that are even smaller than models like the Toyota Tacoma and Honda Ridgeline. Only one small pickup truck has a bed that is fully customizable.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

A Car Theft Hack Can Unlock Every Honda: Here’s How

If you own a recent Honda, you better get a locking steering wheel device. That’s because a recently published attack allows thieves to start engines and open doors of Honda vehicles using codes from remote keyless entry fobs. All of them. The Honda hack has a name, “Rolling PWN.” We’ll tell you what it is and how you can protect yourself from this form of car theft.
CARS
electrek.co

The new belt-drive Honbike U4 electric bike looks so good, you’d think it was a purely pedal bike

Electric bikes are great for a lot of things. They get you where you’re going faster than a traditional bike, cut through traffic faster than a car, and are more fun than both. But the downside is that they can often be rather chunky looking. Some are even downright chonks. But not the Honbike U4, as this is one new e-bike that looks so sleek and elegant that you’d never guess it had an electric motor or battery on board.
BICYCLES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

984K+
Followers
471K+
Post
445M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy