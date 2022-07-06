ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell, TN

Officer recovering after gunshot wound during call response in Powell

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VLbJY_0gWCwR4o00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — An officer is recovering after suffering a gunshot to the leg during a call late Tuesday night in the Powell community that has prompted an investigation that is in the preliminary stages, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

UPDATE: Knox County deputy accidentally shot his partner, official says

KCSO said just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, officers were on a call in the 8200 block of Brickyard Road when one of the officers on the scene was shot in the leg. The officer, who was not initially identified by KCSO, was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and underwent surgery.

The circumstances surrounding the call response and if there were any suspects connected to the incident were not immediately available. No one else was injured in the incident.

“The details surrounding the incident are under investigation. The investigation is in the preliminary stages; we will provide more information as they become available,” a KCSO spokesperson said in a release about the officer-involved shooting.

Mentor, hero, inspiration: South Claiborne volunteer firefighter remembered

The release did note that KCSO Sheriff Tom Spangler has seen the officer and says the officer was in good spirits: “He would like to thank the Knoxville Police Department for their assistance and the entire staff at UTMC.”

Later Wednesday, KCSO said the deputy had been accidentally shot by her partner. More details from KCSO are available here .

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Body found in Morgan County: TBI, Sheriff investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A body was found Thursday inside a house in the 100 block of Shady Grove Road in Lancing according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and TBI are investigating what lead to the death of the woman. She has been identified as 50-year-old Julia Manning.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox Co. sheriff: Man hospitalized following Rocky Hill shooting

Assisted living facility hosting Christmas in July, collecting items for seniors. Those wanting to donate can drop items off at the Morning Pointe location at 9649 Westland Drive. 3 suspects caught cutting catalytic converter from Blount Co. church van, sheriff says. Updated: 5 hours ago. The individuals are scheduled to...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KCSO: Man wounded in shooting at vacant home on Northshore Dr.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting sent one person to the hospital with serious wounds in West Knox County. The shooting happened at a vacant home on South Northshore Drive in the Rocky Hill neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. Friday between Myart Lane and Wright's Ferry Road.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

One hospitalized after West Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a West Knoxville residence that left one person with life-threatening injuries early Friday. Deputies responded to 7736 S Northshore Drive around 1:30 a.m. after a report of shots being fired. Patrol officers located one...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
County
Knox County, TN
Powell, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Powell, TN
Knox County, TN
Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
bbbtv12.com

Rockwood Police investigating motorcycle crash after it fled from HPD Thursday evening

Gateway Avenue at Strang Street in Rockwood was partially blocked off due to a motorcycle versus car accident on Thursday evening during a heavy rain shower. The accident happened just before 7:00 and according to sources a male and female on the motorcycle fled from Harriman police, then Rockwood police noticed the cycle traveling into town, attempted to pull it over when it sideswiped another vehicle at Strang Street and crashed. Both the male and female were taken to UT Medical Center by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries and face numerous charges. It’s unknown if the cycle contacted either one of the Rockwood or Harriman police cars as The THP was sent to assist in the investigation. We reached out to RPD today and they said the report hasn’t been approved by the State and sent back to them for release at this time.
ROCKWOOD, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Kcso#Utmc
wvlt.tv

KPD: Parents of children found walking alone located

Firetruck flips off road in Wears Valley, one taken to UTMC. Multiple agencies responded to the single-car crash that occurred Friday afternoon. 3 suspects caught cutting catalytic converter from Blount Co. church van, sheriff says. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The individuals are scheduled to appear in Blount County General...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Firetruck flips off road in Wears Valley, one taken to UTMC

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Wears Valley Fire Department tanker dropped off the shoulder of a roadway and overturned Friday afternoon, according to a social media post online. At approximately 12:03 p.m., Tanker 81 was returning to the fire station after responding to multiple incidents. It dropped off the...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Two injured in crash on Tellico Lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are injured after two personal water crafts collided at Tellico Lake according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency. The accident occurred near Clubhouse Point. Both individuals were taken to the UT Medical Center. The TWRA is investigating what led up to the crash. While no fatalities have been reported […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WATE

Knoxville man arrested for reportedly leaving children in a hot car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been arrested after he reportedly left two children in a hot car according to Knoxville Police. Police say Patrick Blanco left two children under the age of 5 in his car for at least 10 minutes on Tuesday. Officers received a call on just after 2 p.m. saying children had been left in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Save A Lot on North Broadway. As officers arrived, the vehicle began driving away, leading officers to pull it over into a Walgreen’s parking lot.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wecoradio.com

Body found in Morgan County

According to Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson, the remains of a female body have been discovered in a residence in or near the Lancing community of Morgan County. Johnson said the manner of death is not known, and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating. This is a developing story and we will update when more details become available.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Police investigating after possible firework damages Tesla in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tesla was damaged by a possible firework in Knoxville. On Tuesday around lunchtime, what seemed to be a firework was thrown under a parked Tesla on Luttrell Street in Knoxville. The owner of the vehicle, Cody Farmer, said the explosion caused extensive damage and believes he was targeted because it was an electric vehicle.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy