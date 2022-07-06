ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N spy shots and video: Rise of the electric hot hatch

By Joel Feder
MotorAuthority
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric vehicle, which mixes hatchback and crossover cues, only reached dealerships at the start of the year yet Hyundai is already close to launching a hotter version. The latest spy shots and video show a prototype for what's likely to be an Ioniq 5...

www.motorauthority.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai N#Hyundai Ioniq#Ev#The Ioniq 5 N
