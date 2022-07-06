ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sinclairville, NY

Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting in Sinclairville

chautauquatoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the village of Sinclairville Tuesday evening. Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene of...

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chautauquatoday.com

Sheriff gives update on investigation into fatal shooting

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office are continuing to investigate the shooting in Sinclairville that claimed the life of 18-year-old Joseph Misciagno of Cassadaga. County Sheriff Jim Quattrone gave an update on the investigation during an appearance on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Friday. He says six people were involved in a dispute that apparently led to the shooting, including Misciagno and another person who got into a vehicle that later went off the road...
SINCLAIRVILLE, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Police Respond To Burglaries On The City’s Eastside

JAMESTOWN – City of Jamestown Police made three arrests overnight in connection with two separate burglaries on the city’s eastside. Jamestown Police say both break-ins took place at a storage business. First, a 46-year-old man is facing charges following a break-in around 11 p.m. Friday. Officers arrived on...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Forestville Man Charged with Criminal Mischief in Altercation

A Forestville man is facing a charge of 4th-degree criminal mischief after an investigation into an altercation late Friday afternoon in Forestville. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on Main Street just after 4:30 PM and found that 39-year-old Justin Wilmore allegedly damaged property belonging to another person. Wilmore was later released with appearance tickets for Hanover Town Court.
FORESTVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sinclairville, NY
City
Chautauqua, NY
Sinclairville, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Jamestown, NY
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Crime & Safety
chautauquatoday.com

Cassadaga Man Identified as Victim of Fatal Sinclairville Shooting

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the person who died in Tuesday's shooting in Sinclairville. 18-year Joseph Misciagno of Cassadaga was one of several individuals involved in a dispute in the area of Reed Street and Park Street in the village shortly after 7:30 PM, when he was shot in the lower back. Misciagno was transported to UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown, where he later died. The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the incident with assistance from the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office. Investigators are continuing to conduct interviews and gather evidence, but at this time, there are no individuals who are wanted as a result of the incident. The incident is not believed to be a random act. Anyone who has any information about the shooting is asked to contact the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division.
SINCLAIRVILLE, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Shot, Killed In Sinclairville Identified, Police Investigation Proceeds

SINCLAIRVILLE – The 18-year-old man shot and killed following an altercation between a group of people in Chautauqua County this week has been identified. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says Cassadaga resident Joseph Misciagno was shot in the area of Park and Reed Streets in the Village of Sinclairville on Tuesday night.
SINCLAIRVILLE, NY
nyspnews.com

14 year old arrested for stealing vehicles

On July 9, 2022 at 4:00 A.M., Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested a 14-year-old from Buffalo, NY for Grand Larceny 3rd degree and Unlawful Fleeing 3rd degree. On July 9, 2022, Troopers responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in the town of Wheatfield, NY. Further investigation revealed that home cameras were able to capture footage of unidentified suspects going though vehicles that were unlocked and possibly opening residence garage doors. Troopers patrolled the area and observed two vehicles that did not stop at an intersection and attempted a traffic stop. Both vehicles fled and ultimately crashed. The occupants fled on foot and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene and located and detained the 14-year-old. The 14-year-old was arrested and processed at SP Niagara. The vehicles occupied by the suspects were found to be stolen.
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Man Charged Following Dunkirk Drug Raid

DUNKIRK – A 23-year-old man is facing several drug and weapons charges following a raid of his Dunkirk Apartment. City of Dunkirk Police executed a search warrant at 325 Eagle Street on Thursday arresting Davontay Mccall. Inside the house, officers allegedly recovered a loaded .38 caliber revolver, quantity of...
DUNKIRK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wdoe News#Quattrone Working#The New York State Police
YourErie

Driver dies in Girard rollover accident overnight

Correction: The name of the street where this incident occurred was Haggerty Street. One person is dead after an accident in Girard overnight. The accident happened around 11 p.m. Thursday night at the railroad crossing at Haggerty Street in Girard. According to reports from the scene, the driver of a car lost control, causing the […]
GIRARD, PA
YourErie

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office investigate fatal shooting

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal shooting that they believe was not a random act. That incident happened along Reed Street in the village of Sinclairville shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 18-year-old man in his car suffering from a gunshot wound. The […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Troopers Arrest 5 at DUI Checkpoint in Crawford County

Pennsylvania State Police arrested five people at a DUI checkpoint in Crawford County over the holiday weekend, according to a news release. The checkpoint was set up in West Mead Township on Saturday night, but troopers did not disclose the name of the road. Roving patrols were also used. Out...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
chautauquatoday.com

Altercation in Silver Creek Leads to Arrest of Salamanca Man

A Cattaraugus County man was arrested following a physical altercation Saturday morning at an address in the Village of Silver Creek. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene at about 9:30 AM and determined that 22-year-old Elijah Miller of Salamanca allegedly engaged in the altercation against another person inside the home. Miller was charged with 2nd-degree harassment and was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
SILVER CREEK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man dies after falling into Chautauqua Lake

ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man died after falling into Chautauqua Lake Saturday afternoon, police say. At 1:24 p.m. Saturday, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an adult male who had fallen into Chautauqua Lake in the area of Martha’s Vineyard. The Fluvanna Fire Department, the county dive team, Chautauqua County EMS […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

City of Erie Police Investigate Overnight Shooting

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the City of Erie. It happened at a home along the 500 block of E. 10th St. just after 2 a.m. A female shooting victim walked into UPMC Hamot for treatment, according to police. There is no word yet on a possible suspect.
ERIE, PA
2 On Your Side

45-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash on I-190

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened early Thursday morning in the City of Buffalo. Deputies were called to the I-190 northbound at the Elm Street ramp (exit six) around 3 a.m. Based on a preliminary investigation, deputies say Shawn M....
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

Felony charges filed against suspect who allegedly shot 9 dogs

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man has been arraigned in a recent animal cruelty case pursued by the ANNA Shelter. The ANNA Shelter has announced that charges have been filed for the recent killings of multiple dogs. Nine felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty have been filed against the suspect. The criminal complaint names Skyler James Martin, […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
YourErie

Crawford County car accident claims the lives of two people

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A two-vehicle accident has claimed the lives of two people in Crawford County. The crash, involving a car and a truck, happened just before 9 a.m. on Route 322 at Ridgeway Hill Road in Cochranton. Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell has identified the victims as 49-year-old Tracy Kope, and 62-year-old Jay Scott, both […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy