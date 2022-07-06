Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting in Sinclairville

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the person who died in Tuesday's shooting in Sinclairville. 18-year Joseph Misciagno of Cassadaga was one of several individuals involved in a dispute in the area of Reed Street and Park Street in the village shortly after 7:30 PM, when he was shot in the lower back. Misciagno was transported to UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown, where he later died. The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the incident with assistance from the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office. Investigators are continuing to conduct interviews and gather evidence, but at this time, there are no individuals who are wanted as a result of the incident. The incident is not believed to be a random act. Anyone who has any information about the shooting is asked to contact the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division.

SINCLAIRVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO