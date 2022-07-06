ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudan's Burhan relieves civilian members of the sovereign council from duties -statement

CAIRO, July 6 (Reuters) - Sudan's military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan issued a decree relieving the five civilian members of the sovereign council from their duties, a statement on the council's telegram account said on Wednesday.

Burhan said on Monday the army would not participate in internationally led dialogue efforts to break its stalemate with the civilian opposition, and urged political and revolutionary groups to start talks to form a transitional government. read more

Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Alaa Swilam Editing by Catherine Evans

