The Vandalia City Council at their meeting on Tuesday went with the recommendation of the TIF committee and did not award TIF funds for a roof project. At the TIF Committee meeting held this past Wednesday, a motion was made to pay for 25%—or $110,149.88—for the low bid for a new roof on the former Twisters location at 2417 Veteran’s Avenue in Vandalia. That motion failed by a vote of 3 to 2, meaning the committee recommended the City Council not grant TIF funds for the project.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO