Gov Pritzker Issues Disaster Proclamation to Assist in Recovery Efforts After Highland Park Mass Shooting

(Highland Park, IL) — Illinois State Police is standing by a decision to allow the suspected gunman responsible for the deadly Highland Park mass shooting to get a gun permit. ISP says Highland Park police visited the home of Robert Crimo the third in 2019 after receiving a report that he’d threatened to “kill everybody.” His mother denied that and no arrest was made. However, Highland Park police sent a report to state police warning that Crimo could pose a “clear and present danger.” ISP Director Brendan Kelly said the report didn’t provide enough evidence to deny Crimo’s request for a state firearm permit. He received his firearm owner’s ID card and went on to legally obtain several firearms, including the rifle authorities believe he used in the shooting during the Highland Park July 4th parade.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO