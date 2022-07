There were 62 cases of COVID-19 this past week in Fayette County. And, the county is now in the “Medium” level for community spread. The Fayette County Health Department reports there were 62 new cases in the work week period from June 25th through 29th with a positivity rate of 16.2%. That is up from 38 cases in the previous reporting period. In total, there have now been 7,395 cases of COVID-19 in Fayette County during the pandemic and 101 deaths.

FAYETTE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO