Bette Midler clarifies comments about “erasure” of women after being accused of transphobia

By Chris Edwards
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBette Midler has been met with criticism on social media after tweeting about the “erasure” of women in wake of the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. On Sunday (July 3), the actress, singer and comedian appeared to reference the new ruling on abortion laws in a tweet...

