OpenBet Sports Betting Technology Powers Czech's Sazkabet Sportsbook

By Shivani Kumaresan
 3 days ago
  • Light & Wonder Inc LNW said its sports betting business, OpenBet, has delivered its full turnkey platform to Czech lottery company SAZKA a.s. and Czech-facing sportsbook brand, Sazkabet.
  • Sazkabet selected OpenBet to power the next generation of its online and mobile sportsbook offering as part of a new agreement.
  • Sazkabet has deployed the fully managed OpenBet platform, including the betting engine and a full risk and liability management pricing and trading service.
  • With the partnership, OpenBet has extended its sports presence within the European market.
  • Price Action: LNW shares closed higher by 1.44% at $49.27 on Tuesday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Sportsbook#Openbet#Czech#Lnw#European
