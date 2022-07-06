ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, TX

High-speed chase involving motorcyclist ends in fatal crash in Magnolia, Pct. 5 says

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAGNOLIA, Texas – A pursuit involving a motorcyclist ended in a deadly crash in Magnolia Tuesday, Montgomery County Precinct 5 constable deputies said. It happened around 10 p.m. when authorities said a Pct. 5 constable deputy was on routine patrol on Hardin Store Road at Anderson and saw someone on a...

www.click2houston.com

