High-speed chase involving motorcyclist ends in fatal crash in Magnolia, Pct. 5 says
3 days ago
MAGNOLIA, Texas – A pursuit involving a motorcyclist ended in a deadly crash in Magnolia Tuesday, Montgomery County Precinct 5 constable deputies said. It happened around 10 p.m. when authorities said a Pct. 5 constable deputy was on routine patrol on Hardin Store Road at Anderson and saw someone on a...
HOUSTON – Parts of the Eastex Freeway headed northbound toward I-10 is shut down as authorities investigate a fatal crash involving two vehicles. According to Houston TranStar, the crash was detected at around 1:43 a.m. Police said one of the vehicles burst into flames upon crashing. Two right lanes...
HOUSTON – Houston police say all mainlanes at I-45 Gulf Freeway headed northbound toward downtown are now open after a two vehicle crash. According to Houston TranStar, the crash occurred near Telephone Road at around 6:30 a.m. Details of the crash, including injuries, are unknown at this time.
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-45 service road, half a mile South of Madisonville. Authorities say the crash occurred around 3 a.m. Friday. According to officials, a 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling northbound when it struck...
South Montgomery County Fire Department is responding to a small grass fire in the median along I-45, just south of The Woodlands. The fire is located along the I-45 Northbound Mainlanes before the Woodlands Parkway. Fire and smoke visible from Houston Transtar. —————— Incident Type: Grass/Woods...
According to Sgt. Jason Brown during a press briefing, the incident started around 6:30 p.m., at the Dollar General located at 2004 W FM 1960 in Houston. Brown states the employees called the police after the man was caught shoplifting and pushing a manager. Deputies responded to the call and a Harris County Seargent, and a 15-year veteran with the department spotted him just south of the Dollar General. At that point, the Seargent tried to stop the suspect but he fled on foot and made it about 100 yards before the officer caught up to him.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was shot in the head while sitting in a car behind a hotel in west Houston on Saturday morning, according the Houston Police Department. At about 1:29 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on the Katy Freeway near Highway 6 at a LaQuinta Inn.
MCTXSheriff Arrests Suspect by the Hair on His Chin. On Friday, February 11, 2022, at about 2:15 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Theft at the Tiffany & Company jewelry store located in the Market Street shopping district in The Woodlands, Texas. Deputies learned…
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A five-vehicle crash on US-290 at FM-529 is causing major delays Friday morning, according to officials. Video captured at the scene by SkyEye showed the three inbound left lanes on US-290 were blocked, but by 6:50a.m., the crash was reported cleared. Backups go for at least...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A child has died after drowning in a swimming pool at a home in northwest Harris County on Saturday afternoon, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an in-progress call...
Just after 10 am Saturday morning a Splendora Police K-9 Interdiction Unit was northbound on I-69 just passing Creekwood when a Chevrolet Impala came up on him at an excessive speed then suddenly slowed down. The officer stopped the vehicle and on approaching it did have an odor of marijuana. The driver identified as Joseph Dean Ketsdever, 37, of Louisiana was acting extremely nervous. As the officer began to search the vehicle he moved a 35-pound bag of Purina Dog Chow which was partially opened. As he lifted it he became immediately suspicious as the bag weighed over 50 pounds. As he began to look in the bag he found a trash bag covered in dog food. Inside that trash bag were 43 pounds of ecstasy with a street value of close to $250,000. Ketsdever was arrested and is charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. According to public records he has had prior arrests for the same offense.
Spring firefighters are on the scene of a grass fire in the median along the Grand Parkway near Kuykendahl. Constables deputies have the westbound lanes of the Grand Parkway shut down. Fire visible via Houston Transtar. Avoid the area. —————— Incident Type: Grass/Woods Fire. Incident Location:...
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the person who struck a man with a vehicle while he was crossing the street in southwest Houston in June. Police said on June 9, Luis Chiapas was struck while crossing in the 6000 block of Bissonnet Street near Rampart Street at around midnight.
31-year-old Justin Draeger killed after a rollover crash northeast of Cameron (Cameron, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 31-year-old Justin Draeger, of Humble, as the victim who died following a single-vehicle accident Thursday night northeast of Cameron. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 8:10 p.m. on FM 485 near CR 255 [...]
HOUSTON (CW39) — Constable Mark Herman’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing a package off of a porch. Deputies responded to Harper Woods at Springwoods on June 16 after an unidentified woman was caught on surveillance video taking a package off of a front porch.
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A 3-year-old toddler has been pronounced dead in Harris County after being found unresponsive. Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at around noon. July 9 to a residence in the 10200 block of Cascade Hills near Sam Houston Race Park. According to Harris County Sheriff...
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the scene where a woman was shot in the head while walking to her car Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of La Quinta Inn at 15225 Katy Freeway in west Houston. Police say the woman was...
The body of a woman was found dead after a shooting in south Houston Saturday night. According to the Houston Police Department, the body was found on Sandrock Drive near MLK. HPD officials say the woman was shot while she was still inside the vehicle before she rolled out and ended up on the ground.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man wanted in the murder of his common-law wife has been arrested. Miguel Angel Gallegos, 23, had been on the loose since June, when 22-year-old Jael Romans Gonzalez was found unresponsive in an apartment at 10000 North Eldridge Parkway, near US-290 and Highway 6 in northwest Harris County.
BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Benjamin Benfer was severely hurt by a Baytown K9 officer in 2021 and is now filing a lawsuit against the Baytown Police Department. It happened after he and his girlfriend allegedly committed a minor traffic violation. February 14, 2021, is a night Benfer said he would...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a suspect was shot and killed by a county sergeant on Friday afternoon. According to Gonzalez, deputies were called to a Dollar General in the 2000 block of FM 1960 in response to a shoplifting in progress. In a...
