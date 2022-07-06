ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

More info on Highland Park Shooting Suspect–Police removed knives, notified Illinois State Police of shooting suspect in 2019

By Todd Stapleton
 3 days ago

Charges are pending in the case of the 21-year-old Highland Park shooting suspect local police say they reported to Illinois...

ISP Stand By Decision To Allow Suspected Highland Park Gunman To Get Gun Permit

(Highland Park, IL) — Illinois State Police is standing by a decision to allow the suspected gunman responsible for the deadly Highland Park mass shooting to get a gun permit. ISP says Highland Park police visited the home of Robert Crimo the third in 2019 after receiving a report that he’d threatened to “kill everybody.” His mother denied that and no arrest was made. However, Highland Park police sent a report to state police warning that Crimo could pose a “clear and present danger.” ISP Director Brendan Kelly said the report didn’t provide enough evidence to deny Crimo’s request for a state firearm permit. He received his firearm owner’s ID card and went on to legally obtain several firearms, including the rifle authorities believe he used in the shooting during the Highland Park July 4th parade.
Darren Bailey Apologizes For Comments After Highland Park Shooting

(Chicago, IL) — Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is apologizing for insensitive comments he made shortly after the deadly mass shooting in Highland Park. In a Facebook post following the tragedy on July 4th, Bailey said let’s pray for justice to prevail and then move on and...
Illinois Democrats Move To Ban Assault Weapons, High-Capacity Magazines

(Springfield, IL) — Several Illinois Democrats are working on building up support to ban assault weapons and large-capacity magazines. At the same time, Governor J.B. Pritzker and state lawmakers plan to close loopholes in the state’s firearm owner identification card system and pass other gun-control measures. Their goal in the aftermath of the deadly July 4th mass shooting north of Chicago in Highland Park is to limit military-style weapons. Meanwhile, Robert Crimo the Third has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder in Monday’s massacre.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

