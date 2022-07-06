ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Cyprus brings back face masks a month after scrapping them

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y0EVu_0gWCtrwD00

NICOSIA, July 6 (Reuters) - Cyprus ordered the reintroduction of face masks to combat COVID-19 on Wednesday, just over a month after scrapping the requirement, as infections spiked again.

The requirement to wear a face mask in indoor areas comes into effect on Friday, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela said.

Health experts recommended the step after a spate of infections from people who were not taking the proper precautions, the Cypriot official said after a cabinet meeting.

Cyprus had lifted the mask wearing requirement in most areas on June 1.

Cyprus no longer reports daily infections. It had reported 10,879 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending July 1, compared with 7,263 in the previous week.

"The situation is under control," Hadjipantela said.

Since the coronavirus was first identified on the island in March 2020, it has recorded 1,075 deaths.

Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

July 7 (Reuters) - Millions of people in Shanghai queued for a third day of mass COVID-19 testing on Thursday as authorities in several Chinese cities scrambled to stamp out new outbreaks that have rekindled worries about growth in the world's second-largest economy. read more.
WORLD
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyprus#The Mask#Nicosia#Cypriot
Daily Mail

DON'T panic about Covid's resurgence, say experts who warn cases will periodically flare-up as they dismiss gloomy calls to bring back mask wearing indoors amid 'new wave'

Britain's Covid resurgence was inevitable, according to leading experts attempting to quell panic about the 'new wave'. Cases have crept up over the past fortnight while hospitals have seen an increase in the number of virus-infected patients, sparking fears that the worst may not be over. Experts fear it could put even more pressure on an already overwhelmed health service.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
CNN

Soldiers take rocket launcher out of hiding and fire at Russians

More than forty towns and villages in the Donbas region have come under attack in the last 24 hours, as the Russians push into the Donetsk region. CNN’s Alex Marquardt is in Kharkiv to see how the most vulnerable live on the front line of the Russian invasion as Ukrainian forces prepare to push back.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Reuters

U.S. 'saddened and shocked' by shooting of Japan's former premier Abe, envoy says

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - The United States is "saddened and shocked" by the shooting of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, U.S. ambassador Rahm Emanuel said on Friday. Japan's longest-serving prime minister, Abe was taken to hospital bleeding after being shot while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara days before an upper house election, according to authorities and media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reaction to shooting of Japan's former PM Abe

July 8 (Reuters) - Japanese former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday while campaigning in the city of Nara, a government spokesman said. read more. JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER FUMIO KISHIDA BRIEFING REPORTERS.
ASIA
Reuters

China warns top U.S. general off 'arbitrary provocations'

WASHINGTON/BEIJING, July 7 (Reuters) - A senior Chinese military officer warned his U.S. counterpart on Thursday that any "arbitrary provocations" would be met with a "firm counterstrike" by China, but added that the two sides should strengthen dialogue and controls risks.
POLITICS
WebMD

First Cases of Newest Omicron Subvariant Reported in U.S.

July 8, 2022 -- The U.S. has identified cases of the latest Omicron subvariant, dubbed “Centaurus” and known as BA.2.75 in the scientific community, according to Fortune. Two cases have been detected in the U.S. so far, with the first identified on June 14, a spokesperson for the CDC told the news outlet.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

488K+
Followers
341K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy