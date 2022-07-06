ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

SU Ag Center reschedules emergency preparedness webinar

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The SU Ag Center has rescheduled the final session of its 2nd...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Louisiana animal shelters reducing adoption fees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Louisiana animal shelters will have reduced adoption fees between July 11 and July 31 as part of the national “Empty the Shelters” event. The event is hosted by the Bissell Pet Foundation. The foundation will sponsor the lowered fees of $50 or less at more than 250 animal shelters across the United States. Since the event began in 2016, more than 90,000 pets have been able to find forever homes.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

Raising funds, awareness for hospitality employees in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As COVID cases trend upward, it continues to affect the hospitality industry in Louisiana but there’s a program trying to raise awareness and funds for hospitality employees in need. The Louisiana Hospitality Foundation and Fidelity Bank are holding a fundraising program. It’s called P.O.W.E.R....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

HealthyBR’s Family Fitness Rocks event kicks off Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and HealthyBR are helping BREC celebrate its 75th Anniversary with a family-friendly event that aims to get everyone in shape. Named Family Fitness Rocks, the monthly event, held every 2nd Friday, is a workout with a focus on families. On Friday,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge Metro Airport set to receive $5.2M in infrastructure law funding

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $5.2 million in funding from the recently-passed Infrastructure Law to Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport (BTR), officials announced on Thursday, July 7. Officials said the airport will use the money to replace two passenger boarding bridges, bringing reliability, energy...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Road widening begins in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The moratorium on development in Ascension Parish is over, and work is already beginning. During the 10-month moratorium, changes to the unified land development code were made to help the parish grow more sustainably. To help with traffic, roads like cannon road are being widened.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Webinar#The Su Ag Center
WAFB

St. George organizers file for appeal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers for an incorporated St. George will take the next steps of filing for an appeal, believing they have the revenue and backup from law enforcement. “As we have said, when we started this process, we are going to go as far as we have...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

DOTD to conduct routine bridge inspection on I-10 Mississippi River Bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beginning July 11, crews will conduct an inspection on the I-10 Mississippi River (Horace Wilkinson) Bridge in the Capitol Region. Inspections will occur daily from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from Monday, July 11, to Saturday, July 30, weather permitting. During this time, there will be brief rolling closures twice a day to allow for equipment and crew drop off and pickup. The morning and afternoon lane closure for drop-offs should last less than 15 minutes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
AARP
WAFB

LDWF arrests boaters for DWI during Operation Dry Water Weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported several boaters suspected of operating a vessel while intoxicated were arrested between July 2 and July 4. Agents said the arrests were part of Operation Dry Water Weekend. The arrests connected to the Capital Region were:. Dustin...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRCC partners with churches for new educational opportunities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College has announced a new partnership with area churches with the goal of bringing more educational opportunities to underserved areas. The new initiative is called the College to Church Educational Initiative and will begin as a pilot program at Shiloh Missionary Baptist...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy