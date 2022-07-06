ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Government ordered to pay for expert witnesses to defend Marilyn Mosby

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
Despite making nearly $248,000 a year, Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in court filings that she could not afford the cost of expert witnesses to testify in her defense during an upcoming criminal trial in federal court.

On Tuesday, Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby agreed and ordered the federal government to foot the bill.

"The Court has determined that the expert services requested by the Defendant in this case are necessary, and that the Defendant is financially unable to obtain these services at this time to adequately prepare for trial," Griggsby's order reads.

At some point, Mosby will need to reimburse the court by making periodic payments.

Exactly how much she will owe back, and by when remains undetermined.

"The Defendant has sufficient financial resources at this time to contribute towards the funds authorized by the Court to provide the aforementioned services," the court order continues.

The judge ordered Mosby to advise the court of her ability to make the payments by August 5, and every 30 days after.

Mosby's request for financial assistance was made through what is known as the "criminal justice act," which is normally reserved for those accused of a crime who lack financial resources, to ensure they have an effective legal defense.

WMAR-2 News previously reported how Mosby in 2021 used $37,500 in campaign funds to pay the Washington D.C. law firm Reed Smith LLP, to defend her against the federal probe.

The entire case against Mosby revolves around allegations that she falsely claimed COVID related financial hardships in order to withdraw a total of $90,000 from her city Deferred Compensation Plan.

During that time, prosecutors say Mosby was paid her full gross salary which equated to about $9,183.54 every two-weeks, but also received a raise of more than $9,000 from 2019 to 2020.

After making the withdrawal, Mosby reportedly used the money to purchase two homes in Florida for a combined $918,900, while allegedly making false statements on the mortgage applications.

Mosby's trial is scheduled to start September 19.

She is running for re-election as City State's Attorney. The primary will be held July 19.

