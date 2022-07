City-County Partnership for 3.8 Acre Purchase to Mark Largest Expansion of Yonkers Parks System in Decades. Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano today announced the City’s agreement to purchase eight parcels of land along the Hudson River in the Ludlow section of the city to be developed into a new waterfront park. The City of Yonkers and Westchester County will develop the property, to be purchased for $13 million, along with adjacent parcels to create 3.8 acres of dedicated parkland, making it the largest expansion of the Yonkers Parks system in decades.

