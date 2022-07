Republican candidate Carl Paladino in New York's 23rd Congressional District announced his plans Thursday to file a lawsuit over the state's newest gun law. Paladino said the law is much "more unconstitutional" than a different New York gun law that was recently overturned by the Supreme Court. The previous law required that those seeking concealed carrying licenses provide a reason for obtaining the license. The candidate accused Gov. Kathy Hochul and other lawmakers of passing the new law "in a panic."

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO