Acne Studios has enlisted American artist Talia Chetrit to spotlight its signature Musubi Bag in a new campaign. The visuals capture the handbag on the bodies of male dancers. A continuation of Chetrit’s work frequently exploring themes of sexuality and intimacy, the series highlights the Musubi, which the artist believes to resemble yet contrast the male nude at the same time. The brand’s creative director Jonny Johansson spoke of the project: “I have long admired the work of Talia Chetrit because she treats everything in a singular, very personal way. This project was her idea entirely — we just sent her some bags to photograph as she wished.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO