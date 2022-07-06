ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two appeals filed for 648 Canton Ave. as Ice House moves ahead

By Elaine Cushman Carroll, Milton Times staff
Cover picture for the articleThe most recently approved 40B development - 648-652 Canton Ave. - has joined the ranks of those that now face appeals. With three projects now facing appeals and three still under review, only the...

