Flood Watch issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Wednesday

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — A Flood Watch has been issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties.

The Watch is in place until 8 p.m. Wednesday for the following counties:

Wayne County

Ashland County

Huron County

Richland County

Holmes County

Flash flooding is possible due to the amount of rainfall expected.

One to three inches of rainfall is expected.

Rivers, creeks, ponds and other low-lying areas could flood.

