Wayne County, OH

Flood Watch issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Wednesday

By Courtney Shaw
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — A Flood Watch has been issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties.

The Watch is in place until 8 p.m. Wednesday for the following counties:

  • Wayne County
  • Ashland County
  • Huron County
  • Richland County
  • Holmes County

Flash flooding is possible due to the amount of rainfall expected.

One to three inches of rainfall is expected.

Rivers, creeks, ponds and other low-lying areas could flood.

richlandsource.com

Severe weather could roll through Richland County over next few days

MANSFIELD -- A spectacular July 4th weekend of weather looks like it will yield to the wet stuff the rest of the week. Richland County will be under a Hazardous Weather Outlook beginning Tuesday and more than likely last through Thursday, according to Joe Petrycki, director of the county's Emergency Management Agency.
richlandsource.com

Beyond the bins: How to recycle just about anything in Richland County

MANSFIELD -- What do printers, batteries, tires and fluorescent light bulbs have in common?. Believe it or not, they can all be recycled right here in Richland County. "There’s a lot of services people don’t realize they can do for free here," said Eddie Hale, executive director of the Richland County Solid Waste Authority.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

