Rookie Darick Hall hit a solo home run, doubled and drove in two runs to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Washington Nationals 5-3 on Thursday. Didi Gregorius added an RBI triple for the Phillies, who won two of three in the series and continue to surge under interim manager Rob Thomson. The Phillies are 22-10 under Thomson, compared to 22-29 with previously fired Joe Girardi.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO