Former Boston University star Mike Grier becomes NHL’s first Black GM

Sharks GM Hockey Mike Grier listens to questions as he is introduced as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks at a news conference in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks have hired longtime NHL forward Mike Grier to become the first Black general manager in NHL history.

Grier fills the spot that opened when Doug Wilson stepped away for health reasons earlier this year.

Grier spent three of his 14 seasons in the NHL with the Sharks from 2006 to 2009 and he has spent the past decade filling various roles as a coach and scout around the league.

He was most recently the hockey operations advisor for the New York Rangers.

Grier was raised in Holliston and was a standout for Boston University from 1993-1996.

©2022 Cox Media Group