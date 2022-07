Welcome back to Furever Friday! Each week, we spotlight an adoptable Pet from the Humane Society of Warren County. This week we’re featuring a 10 month old Shepherd mix named Tegan. Tegan loves playing with other dogs. He is neutered, microchipped and up to date on his vaccinations. Tegan might seem shy in the kennel but once he is comfortable with you he is sweet and loving.

WARREN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO