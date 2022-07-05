Dealbhan Fraoich/Heather's Portraits - Series 5: Episode 1

Several truly fascinating true crime documentaries and docuseries have hit networks and streaming service providers in the last few months. Netflix’s newest offering is no different. On Wednesday, July 6, true crime enthusiasts can tune in to watch Girl in the Picture. The upcoming true-crime documentary walks viewers through the tragic and mysterious life of a woman who died after being hit by a car. It wasn’t an open and shut case, though. In this case, the truth was certainly stranger than fiction.
Actor Tony Sirico, best known for his role as a mafia henchman on the The Sopranos, has died aged 79. He memorably portrayed Paulie "Walnuts" Gualtieri, a fictional mobster playing a key role in an organised crime ring in the US state of New Jersey. Co-star Michael Imperioli, who played...
Comments / 0