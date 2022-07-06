ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Adding Biophilic Touches to Your Home’s Interior

By Tracy Kaler
mansionglobal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week, Mansion Global tackles a topic with an elite group of designers from around the world who work on luxury properties. This week, we look at how to incorporate biophilic design into a home. From simple potted plants to dedicated rooms for relaxation, biophilic design is gaining traction....

www.mansionglobal.com

mansionglobal.com

Chicago, Illinois, Home With 3,800 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $1.5 Million

This exceptional home located in Chicago, Illinois, features 3,800 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Michael Rosenblum. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. This MUST SEE urban masterpiece has abundant windows throughout for the wonderful flow of natural sunlight and has been impeccably designed with a neutral decor through expensive custom paint, Hermes wall coverings, custom millwork, designer lighting, new windows, a new kitchen and baths, a new laundry room, fireplaces in both the living and family rooms, two zones of central Spacepak A/C, Sonos sound throughout and two large storage rooms. Featuring today's sought after open eat in kitchen/family room environment for easy living and gracious entertaining your sleek, modern European style custom chef's kitchen has Valcucine white cabinetry, quartzite countertops, SubZero refrigerator, freezer and drawer storage, built-in wine storage, and, Miele appliances including a 6-burner cooktop, two dishwashers, and convention and steam ovens. The primary bedroom is its own sanctuary through its TWO large custom walk in closets and spa style luxury bath with a 2 person shower. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. Exceptional, contemporary, 2019 renovation to this 4-bedroom, 4 bath home featuring a thoughtful 3,800 square foot floor plan that lives like a single family home leading to its huge shared private terrace featuring a dog run, dining furniture, grills, a basketball hoop and playground equipment. There are several garage parking options with immediate availability, all within a block of the building starting at $320 per month.
CHICAGO, IL
mansionglobal.com

Actor Christian Slater Unloading His Miami Home for Nearly $4 Million

The longtime Miami home of “Heathers” and “True Romance” actor Christian Slater is set to hit the market on Thursday for $3.95 million. The longtime Miami home of “Heathers” and “True Romance” actor Christian Slater is set to hit the market on Thursday for $3.95 million.
MIAMI, FL
mansionglobal.com

Los Angeles, California, Home With 2,660 Square Feet and Three Bedrooms Asks $1.9 Million

This home in Los Angeles, California, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 2,660 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Meredith Schlosser. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The well-appointed primary suite features white-oak built-in storage benches and floor-to-ceiling French windows with elegant ripple fold wool black-out shades. A chef's dream, the gourmet double height kitchen features a large eat-in center island, built-in side-by-side 64" refrigerator & freezer, Thor six-burner cooktop, Bosch paneled dishwasher, quartz counters, and sleek walnut cabinetry. A spa-like bath compliments the primary and includes natural stone finishes, Porcelanosa cabinets & fixtures, dual vanity sinks with LED backlit mirrors, and an oversized walk-in closet. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. Additional features include a gorgeous powder room with Casamance hand painted wallpaper, solid core doors, upgraded hardware, white oak hardwood floors, new Samsung washer & dryer, smart home technology, multi-zone heating & A/C, two garage parking spaces, and so much more! The South facing orientation allows for an abundance of sunlight to flow throughout the home while also beautifully highlighting the surrounding tree-top and neighborhood views.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mansionglobal.com

New York, New York, Home With 1,611 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $3.35 Million

This stunning home in New York, New York, has 1,611 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Douglas Albert. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. The open chef's kitchen has Bulthaup cabinetry and is fully equipped with state-of-the-art Sub-Zero refrigerator, Miele dishwasher, cooktop, microwave/convection and Master Chef oven appliances and natural stone countertop/island. Perched on the 17th floor of the iconic 101 Warren Street Condominium in Tribeca - sits this custom accented 1,611 square feet, split layout 2-bedroom 2.5 bath home with fabulous open northern views over Washington Market Park and the historic Tribeca neighborhood. The spacious primary bedroom suite boasts custom California closets and spa-like bathroom with a wood vanity topped with Danby marble, polished nickel Dornbracht fixtures, seamless glass enclosed rain shower and Kohler Tea for Two deep soaking tub. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. The building features a 24-hour attended lobby and concierge desk, while the fifth floor features a brand new 9,130 square foot, stunning amenities space designed by Clodagh Designs, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness center, managed by "The Wright Fit". There is also an outdoor deck sanctuary - spa area with treatment, sauna and steam rooms, Yoga/Pilates studio, residence only lounge with screening area and a fireplace, a large conference/TV room with a separate catering and demo kitchen, a children's playroom, an office/study, multiple outdoor lounges and decks with a Zen water garden and "Atrium" with a pine tree forest consisting of 101 trees designed by Thomas Balsley Associates.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Beachfront Estate in Oahu, Hawaii, Lists for $30.5 Million

A gated estate with 125 feet of beach frontage in Kailua, Hawaii, is on the market for $30.5 million. A gated estate with 125 feet of beach frontage in Kailua, Hawaii, hit the market Thursday for $30.5 million, becoming one of the most expensive homes listed on the island of Oahu.
KAILUA, HI

