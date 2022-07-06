ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Laramie County Imposes Fire Restrictions Amid Drought Conditions

By Joy Greenwald
 2 days ago
Extreme fire danger has prompted the Laramie County Board of Commissioners to impose Stage 1 fire restrictions...

capcity.news

City of Cheyenne prioritizes county pocket annexation

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There are 65 pockets of Laramie County land surrounded by City of Cheyenne boundaries, and city officials are now prioritizing the annexation of that land this year. The pockets contain 127 independently owned properties. They are unincorporated lands that, though surrounded by the city, do not...
CHEYENNE, WY
1063nowfm.com

Huge Hail Pummels Parts of Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle

A supercell thunderstorm dropped hail larger than softballs in southern Sioux County, Nebraska Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Severe weather spotter Dan Fitts captured the above shot of a 4.3-inch hail stone that fell in open range 20 miles north of Morrill, or 10 miles southwest of Agate Fossil Beds National Monument, around 6 p.m.
SIOUX COUNTY, NE
Laramie County, WY
106.3 Cowboy Country

Cheyenne NWS: Heavy Rain, Flash Flooding Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy rain and flash flooding are possible in southeast Wyoming today [July 6]. Showers this morning expected to continue to increase in coverage through the morning hours. With daytime heating, expect thunderstorms to become widespread during the afternoon and evening hours. We are in a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms today. We think the best area for severe storms today will be the southern Nebraska Panhandle. There will be a lot of monsoon moisture in place today to see storms producing heavy rain. A Marginal Risk area for excessive rainfall has been identified for the Nebraska Panhandle and southeast Wyoming, along and east of a line from Douglas to Laramie. If encountering water covered roads this afternoon through the evening hours, turn around. Don't drive through flooded areas as the roadway could have been washed away under the flooded areas. Be safe!
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Neighborhood Night Out Block Party Locations Announced

Nineteen block parties will be held throughout Cheyenne next Thursday, July 14, as the community celebrates Neighborhood Night Out. Now in its thirteenth year, the community-building event is designed to bring neighbors, businesses, and police together in partnership against crime in Cheyenne. "When neighbors are able to meet and connect...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/5/22–7/6/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
thebestmix1055.com

Police arrest Wyoming man for disorderly conduct

Fremont police were dispatched at 5 Tuesday night to Van Anda Park in reference to an intoxicated man causing a disturbance. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Ino Castaneda, 55, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, for disorderly conduct.
FREMONT, NE
Optopolis

The Grier building has a new horse-racing tenant.

Grier building when Dillinger's was Vacant, Array sign still posted -Optopolis. Do you recognize this building? This is the Grier building on the corner of Central Avenue and East Lincolnway. It now has a new tenant-specifically having to do with horse racing-which has opened up shop in what was previously Dillinger's Bar.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Supreme Court Upholds Strangulation Charges Against Torrington Man

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Torrington man’s answer of “yes” to questions of whether he strangled his girlfriend and stalked an ex-girlfriend was sufficient to support his convictions on criminal charges, Wyoming’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. The court upheld the conviction...
TORRINGTON, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne native becomes Oregon Air National Guard 142nd Force Support’s squadron commander

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Cheyenne native has become the new commander for the 142nd Force Support Squadron of the Oregon Air National Guard. In a change of command ceremony on June 10, Lt. Col. Berlinda White from Cheyenne said, “I am so excited to be part of your team and even more excited to be part of your guard family. I will do my best to inspire each of you to reach your highest potential in an environment of trust and respect. I am certain, together, we can achieve anything.”
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Man Caught Speeding With Drugs in Wyoming Gets 15 Years in Prison

An Iowa man who was caught speeding with drugs in Wyoming last spring has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced Friday. Nathan Russell Cates, 41, of Missouri Valley, was arrested on May 11, 2021 after the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped him for...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne Animal Shelter sees influx of strays

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The fourth can be a very stressful time for our furry friends, but even more so for the ones that manage to get out. Between Saturday night and Tuesday morning, the shelter received at least 13 stray cats and dogs, which is a higher number than usual, according to Niki Harrison of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
CHEYENNE, WY
Casper, WY
Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

