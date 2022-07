Statesboro City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 5:30 PM in the City Council Chambers at City Hall. The meeting followed a work session and both included heavy agendas. We have covered a few of the items addressed in the worksession and council meetings already. This is an overview of all city business covered at the council meeting. You can review the agenda and supporting documents by clicking here.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO