Poughkeepsie, NY

First female firefighter hired by fire district

Mid-Hudson News Network
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The Fairview Fire District Board of Commissioners authorized the hiring of four new firefighters, including a woman. The vote to hire the four took...

Comments / 2

Robert Mott
3d ago

congratulations to all the new firefighters especially the first female if a male can do it a female can do it just as good if not better

#Firefighters#Town Of Poughkeepsie#Marine Corps
